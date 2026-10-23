Formula 1 United States GP

Charles Leclerc addresses potential F1 race absence ahead of first child's birth

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc does not expect to miss any of the final six races of the 2026 F1 season despite the imminent birth of his first child

Lydia Mee Filip Cleeren

Published: Oct 23, 2026, 6:55 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari with his wife Alexandra Saint Mleux





Motorsport Red Zone



For Ferrari fans. The latest Scuderia Ferrari F1 news, driver updates, technical analysis and race reaction from Maranello and beyond.

Charles Leclerc says he does not expect to miss any of the remaining six Formula 1 races this season, despite the birth of his first child being only weeks away.

The Ferrari driver and his wife Alexandra are expecting their first child after tying the knot in February. The due date is expected to fall during a busy end to the F1 season.

Six races remain with two triple-headers. The United States Grand Prix kicks off the first triple-header this weekend and is followed by the Mexican and Brazilian Grands Prix. The teams and drivers will then have one weekend off before the final triple-header, featuring the Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

Asked during media day in Austin whether he could miss a race, Leclerc said he would do everything he could to be at home between races, even if it meant arriving at the circuit later than usual.

"No, I don’t think I’ll miss a race," the Monegasque driver explained. "I don’t think I’ll miss a race, but obviously I’ll do absolutely everything to be at home as much as possible in between those races.

"So, I might arrive a little bit late. But I will be doing the races on Sunday."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

Leclerc arrived at the United States Grand Prix weekend fifth in the drivers' standings with 215 points, 125 behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

The 29-year-old predicted a tight field between the top four teams at the Circuit of the Americas.

"I expect a very tight top four teams, that's for sure," Leclerc told Motorsport.com and other media. "That's what we've seen recently, is that as soon as someone brings an upgrade, even if it's not a very significant one, that's enough to go from fourth in this group to first in this group, and Red Bull have shown that very well.

"And I hope we'll show that this weekend with a few upgrades we brought. But it's nothing significant on paper that shouldn't change the hierarchy that we've seen in the past races. But yeah, I strongly believe that it will be very tight, just like it's been in the last few races."

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article F1 United States GP: Charles Leclerc pips Max Verstappen to top FP1

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Lydia Mee





Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"





Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity





Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff

More from

Charles Leclerc





F1 United States GP: Charles Leclerc pips Max Verstappen to top FP1



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



27 min



F1 United States GP: Charles Leclerc pips Max Verstappen to top FP1





Why it's now Oliver Bearman versus Rafael Camara for the next Ferrari vacancy



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



11 h



Why it's now Oliver Bearman versus Rafael Camara for the next Ferrari vacancy





How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence

More from

Ferrari





Lewis Hamilton: Kimi Antonelli “deserves to be the champion”



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



3 h



Lewis Hamilton: Kimi Antonelli “deserves to be the champion”





On this day: Fernando Alonso wins the world title, Michael Schumacher retires from F1



Formula 1



Formula 1



Brazilian GP



On this day: Fernando Alonso wins the world title, Michael Schumacher retires from F1





Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense



Formula 1



Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense

Latest news





F1 United States GP: Charles Leclerc pips Max Verstappen to top FP1



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



27 min



F1 United States GP: Charles Leclerc pips Max Verstappen to top FP1





George Russell reveals he lost sleep over his own driving, not the F1 championship



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



1 h



George Russell reveals he lost sleep over his own driving, not the F1 championship





F1 United States GP live commentary and updates - Ferrari leads FP1



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



2 h



F1 United States GP live commentary and updates - Ferrari leads FP1





Max Papis announces departure as IndyCar chief steward



IndyCar



Indy IndyCar 2 h



Max Papis announces departure as IndyCar chief steward

Feature

Discover prime content





Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time



Formula 1



United States GP



By Ronald Vording



Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time





Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR





How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect



Formula 1



United States GP



By Filip Cleeren



How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect





Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40



Formula 1



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe