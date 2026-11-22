Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Charles Leclerc “embarrassed for the team” after costly Las Vegas clash with Lewis Hamilton

It was a long race for the Scuderia drivers in Vegas

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 7:32 AM

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Clive Mason - Getty Images





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Ferrari left the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix with seven points, two 10-second time penalties, and a fresh intra-team mess to untangle. Starting 10th and 11th after a painful double Q2 elimination, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton spent much of Saturday night fighting over the same stretch of road - until their battle boiled over on Lap 38 at the Turns 7–8 chicane.

Diving up the inside of his team-mate, Leclerc clipped Hamilton’s SF-26 and pitched the seven-time world champion into a spin down to 10th. FIA stewards promptly handed Leclerc a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision.

Although Leclerc crossed the chequered flag sixth on the road, the sanction demoted him to 10th for a single point, while Hamilton recovered to seventh - having already served an earlier 10-second penalty of his own for leaving the track and gaining an advantage while duelling Lando Norris.

Team principal Fred Vasseur wasted no time stepping in, ordering Leclerc over cool-down lap radio, "Charles, I want to see you just after the race, before everything." Speaking afterwards to Sky Sports F1’s Craig Slater, a visibly subdued Leclerc offered no pushback against the verdict.

"I’ve been penalised, so as a result, I guess the majority and the stewards thought that it was my mistake, which I’ll accept that," Leclerc said. "But, yeah, I’m not going to say much more. At the end of the day, I’m penalised, so it has to be my mistake."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

Frustration had already flared at Ferrari’s pitwall earlier in the race, with Hamilton asking race engineer Carlo Santi to "tell him to back the f*** off" while trying to chase the cars ahead. Even so, when Santi later informed Hamilton that Leclerc had been handed a 10-second penalty for the Lap 38 contact, Hamilton replied, "I don’t want that!"

Asked by Slater how he viewed the racing between the pair and whether Ferrari now needs stricter rules for its drivers, Leclerc kept his answer blunt.

"Well, I just feel quite embarrassed for the team in general," Leclerc said. "Yeah, I will review it."

Third flashpoint in a tense Ferrari campaign

Las Vegas marks the third major on-track clash between Ferrari’s team-mates in 2026. Leclerc ran Hamilton wide at the start of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza before crashing out a lap later, and the pair went off track together fighting for the lead at the Mexico City Grand Prix - handing Max Verstappen an opening to win and prompting clear-the-air talks with Vasseur at the following round in São Paulo.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

In the standings, Ferrari’s damage remained limited. The Scuderia holds second in the constructors’ championship on 517 points, still 77 clear of Red Bull Racing (440) and 86 ahead of McLaren (431) with Qatar and Abu Dhabi left to run. Individually, Hamilton’s seventh-place recovery lifted him to third on 267 points, while Leclerc slipped to sixth on 250 - leaving Vasseur once again searching for a truce before the season closes.

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