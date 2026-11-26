Formula 1 Qatar GP

Charles Leclerc refuses to reveal Ferrari's "rules of engagement" after Lewis Hamilton crash

Charles Leclerc agrees Ferrari contact is "unacceptable" and confirms private talks with Lewis Hamilton before Qatar GP

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 26, 2026, 4:23 PM

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Charles Leclerc walked into Thursday’s FIA press conference at the Losail International Circuit knowing the spotlight would stay locked on Ferrari’s garage. Five days after spinning team-mate Lewis Hamilton at the Las Vegas Grand Prix - and absorbing a blunt post-race dressing-down from team principal Fred Vasseur - the Monegasque driver did not attempt to dodge the fallout, even as he shut the door on detailing how Maranello plans to stop it from happening again.

"I knew what Fred’s position was, and as a driver I have to accept it," Leclerc said. "We are strong drivers who want to finish ahead of each other. Unfortunately, too many incidents have happened recently."

Leclerc’s contrition follows a turbulent final stretch of the 2026 campaign that has repeatedly tested Ferrari’s two-No. 1 philosophy. After earlier friction at Monza and an opening-lap Turn 4 clash in Mexico City - where Leclerc cut the grass while challenging polesitter Hamilton and picked up a five-second penalty as Max Verstappen slipped through to win by 0.799 seconds - Vasseur sat both drivers down in São Paulo to clear the air.

That truce lasted barely one race. In Las Vegas, where Leclerc started 10th directly ahead of Hamilton in 11th, a late-race lunge into Turn 7 spun the seven-time champion and landed Leclerc a 10-second penalty, leaving the pair seventh and 10th for a meagre seven-point haul.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Vasseur’s fury was audible before the cars even reached parc fermé; he summoned Leclerc over cooldown-lap radio to see him "before anything else". Speaking to reporters afterwards, the Ferrari boss made clear the exchange was strictly one-way: "No, it was not a discussion – I spoke!" Calling the collision "unacceptable" and "a lack of respect for the team, for the sponsors," Vasseur went even further with Sky Italia, warning that the situation between his drivers was "becoming unmanageable" due to "a human misunderstanding between them, not between them and the team".

Why Leclerc won’t discuss Ferrari’s “rules of engagement”

In Qatar, Leclerc aligned himself squarely with his boss while drawing a clear line between off-track harmony and wheel-to-wheel tension.

"The solution? I can't go into detail and talk about the rules of engagement," Leclerc said. "However, I believe there is a very high level of external attention, but the most important thing is to find a solution to avoid problems as much as possible. We are doing it, but I can't talk about it. I took responsibility for Las Vegas, but I agree with Vasseur that contact between two Ferraris is unacceptable.

"Lewis and I have already spoken to find a solution, and I believe our relationship off the track is very strong. Then the issue came up again on the track, and that’s where we need to find a solution, but as I said, I don’t want to talk about it or go back over the incident."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Leclerc’s reluctance to discuss formal guidelines mirrors Vasseur’s own scepticism in Nevada. Asked whether Ferrari finally needed written racing rules on paper, Vasseur pushed back, insisting: "Honestly, it's not a matter of rules... You can't put it on the paper... They just have to act in a professional way."

Ahead of Friday practice at Losail, Vasseur struck a calmer, target-driven tone in Ferrari’s official weekend preview. "We head to Qatar determined to respond as a team and deliver the kind of weekend we expect from ourselves," he said, emphasising that the Scuderia’s goal is to "bring home a solid result with both cars".

A 10-point target to calm the noise

On the scoreboard, Ferrari actually stands on the brink of wrapping up its main remaining team objective. With Mercedes already crowned Constructors’ champions on 666 points, Ferrari holds second on 517—a 77-point cushion over third-placed Red Bull (440) and 86 ahead of McLaren (431) with 86 points left across Qatar and next week’s Abu Dhabi finale. Scoring just 10 points on Sunday - whether through a single top-five finish or a routine double-points haul - seals P2 for Maranello regardless of what its rivals do.

Individually, however, pride remains sharply on the line: Hamilton enters Losail third in the Drivers’ standings on 267 points—just three ahead of George Russell and Lando Norris - while Leclerc sits 17 points back on 250 with two races left to close the gap. With Qatar’s mandatory 27-lap tyre cap turning Sunday into a flat-out strategic sprint, clean execution between Ferrari’s two stars will tell far more than anything said in Thursday’s press room.

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