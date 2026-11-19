Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Charles Leclerc reveals the gadget he’s been "hiding" in his Ferrari
The Ferrari driver says he has "nothing to hide" as F1 prepares to show drivers' heart rate data on its TV broadcasts
Alex Harrington Filip Cleeren
Edited: Nov 19, 2026, 6:35 AM
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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images
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Charles Leclerc has revealed that he has already been wearing a WHOOP fitness tracker while driving his Ferrari, and says he has "nothing to hide" as Formula 1 prepares to put drivers' heart rates on screen.
F1 announced on Wednesday that WHOOP will become an official partner of F1, with drivers wearing its wristbands in the car. Data such as heart rate will be used in social media graphics and could even appear as F1 to showcase driver health data as it partners with WHOOP as early as 2027.
F1 has not said how many drivers will take part, but Ferrari already stared its own partnership with WHOOP earlier this year, and Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and the wider team already use the devices.
Asked in Las Vegas ahead of this weekend's race how he felt about his data being shown to the public, Leclerc said he had no objections.
"I don't have anything to hide in particular. Obviously I'm now an ambassador for WHOOP and I've been using the device for quite a long time now to track my recovery, my sleep, but also when I'm in the car," Leclerc said.
"And now there's an actual device that is certified by FIA that we can, without hiding it anymore, wear it while I'm driving. So it's a good thing. At least for me it's very useful."
Asked directly whether he had been wearing it in the car, Leclerc confirmed: "Yes."
The Monegasque said the question of how much data is shown on the broadcast still had to be decided.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images
"To show it to everybody is another matter that we'll for sure discuss, but I personally don't have any problems with it," he said.
The trackers measure heart rate and heart rate variability, as well as sleep and VO2 max among other data. F1 hopes this will help fans understand how physically demanding the cars are to drive.
"For decades, fans have had incredible insight into the cars, but less insight into the impact that races have on the drivers," said WHOOP chief executive Will Ahmed in the announcement.
Leclerc is fifth in the drivers' standings, and is still looking for a second win of the season after his victory at Silverstone in July.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place on Saturday night, local time.
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