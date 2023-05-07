Leclerc: Aggressive Ferrari set-up for Miami F1 qualifying “a step too far”
Charles Leclerc says the aggressive set-up for his Ferrari Formula 1 car was a “step too far”, which led to his Miami Grand Prix qualifying crash.
Leclerc endured an error-strewn Q3 session in his bid for a second successive pole position, stunting his first lap in the final part of qualifying with a lock-up at Turn 17 that only yielded the seventh-fastest time following the first set of runs.
Attempting to find more laptime, Leclerc lost control of the rear of his car at the sweeping Turn 6/7 and spun into the wall, almost repeating his FP2 crash when he locked up and ploughed straight into the barrier in the final part of the session.
The Monegasque explained that he took a risk with the set-up and, although he remains convinced that opting for a “difficult” set-up was the best way to extract the maximum from his Ferrari SF-23, he may have gone too far with that direction.
He acknowledged that he was being hard on himself after his mistake and conveyed his disappointment to crash out in qualifying.
“For sure I'm very disappointed with myself,” he said. “Same mistake as yesterday in the same corner. I also know that qualifying is my strong point and obviously I am taking more risk.
“In Q3 that pays off nine times out of 10. But obviously this is a weekend where twice I put it in the wall, and this is just not the level where I want to be.
“I obviously need to, in those weekends especially, just manage it differently in Q3. But at the end it's like this.
“I think I put myself also in a difficult situation because I wanted a very aggressive set-up for qualifying, knowing that this was a set-up I will need to extract the most out of the car. I probably did a step too far, and this is something I'll look at after the weekend.
“We know we have a weakness in terms of tailwind. Whenever we have tailwind, we suffer more from other cars. But I wanted that car to be very tricky because I knew that's the way you need to drive this car. And today, it was too much.”
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, pole man Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, talk in Parc Ferme
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, who qualified third for the Miami race, also concluded that the 2023 Ferrari was difficult to drive, particularly around the high-speed corners.
He added that he had his own “moments” in those areas of the circuit, but that he and Leclerc were pushing to be on the limit with the set-up of the car.
“I had my moments through the high-speed section also in FP3, which kind of confirms that the car around there, it's just very tricky,” Sainz explained. “We have a very picky car, a very – let's say – unstable car in the high speed. And it sometimes it generates mistakes, in this case, accidents.
“Both Charles and I were trying everything we can to put the car on the limit, to put it where the car deserves to be. Which in my opinion this weekend, it's just behind the Red Bulls.
“In Q3 I didn't have the best lap in the first run, and Fernando [Alonso] beat us. So yeah, we will make sure that we try to take the car to what it can do.”
Additional reporting by Mandy Curi
Related video
Alpine boss blasts F1 team’s performance as ‘amateurish’ at times
Wolff: Mercedes W14 F1 trait makes it a “nasty piece of work”
Ferrari: Sainz Australian GP penalty review had sufficient new evidence
Ferrari: Sainz Australian GP penalty review had sufficient new evidence Ferrari: Sainz Australian GP penalty review had sufficient new evidence
The 2014 F1 crash Ferrari used to try to overturn Sainz's Australian GP penalty
The 2014 F1 crash Ferrari used to try to overturn Sainz's Australian GP penalty The 2014 F1 crash Ferrari used to try to overturn Sainz's Australian GP penalty
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel - Horner
Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel - Horner Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel - Horner
Leclerc: Ferrari Miami F1 upgrade should go in “right direction”
Leclerc: Ferrari Miami F1 upgrade should go in “right direction” Leclerc: Ferrari Miami F1 upgrade should go in “right direction”
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Latest news
BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton beats Ingram in tense strategic Race 2 battle
BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton beats Ingram in tense strategic Race 2 battle BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton beats Ingram in tense strategic Race 2 battle
Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result
Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result
FIA outlines new F1 parc ferme protocols after Ocon's Baku near-miss
FIA outlines new F1 parc ferme protocols after Ocon's Baku near-miss FIA outlines new F1 parc ferme protocols after Ocon's Baku near-miss
F1 drivers urge FIA to avoid late standing restarts
F1 drivers urge FIA to avoid late standing restarts F1 drivers urge FIA to avoid late standing restarts
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.