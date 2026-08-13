Charles Leclerc and wife Alexandra appear to address pregnancy rumours with holiday photos

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Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc and his wife Alexandra have added to pregnancy rumours while holidaying in Sardinia after she appeared to show a baby bump in recent photos

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari with his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari with his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc and his wife, Alexandra Leclerc, who married in a private Monaco ceremony earlier this year, are currently holidaying in Sardinia.

Recent photographs from their luxury yacht getaway have fuelled rumours that the couple are expecting their first child, with Alexandra appearing to show a baby bump. 

While the couple have yet to officially announce the news, Leclerc's brother, Arthur, also shared photos with Alexandra cradling the bump, and Charles also used a soundtrack called New Dad on one of his latest Instagram posts.

 

Charles and Alexandra tied the knot ahead of the 2026 F1 season after approximately three years together, holding a private ceremony in Monaco, with a larger celebration with their extended family and friends planned for next year. 

Speaking to F1.com at the time, Leclerc described it as "one of those days that I'll forever remember. And same for Alex, and the same for our family."

"It was family only, and it was very small and secret in a way, which we really enjoyed. We'll do another one with all of our closest friends in actually quite a bit of time," he said, explaining it will "take some time to organise it properly."

He added: "It's been good. It [was] obviously an amazing day, and it took a lot of positivity on the flight because I went straight to fly to here in Melbourne. So still very happy and excited for the wedding and excited for starting the race tomorrow as well."

This comes amid a mixed start to the 2026 season for Leclerc. He currently sits fourth in the drivers' championship with 138 points. In comparison, his Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton is second with 169 points, 50 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

As a result, Ferrari is currently second in the constructors' championship with 307 points, 72 points behind Mercedes.

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This weekend in racing and where to watch it all: August 14-16

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