Formula 1 Mexican GP

Charles Leclerc blames Mexico GP clash on track layout - Fred Vasseur disagrees

The Ferrari driver got caught up in a wheel-to-wheel battle with team-mate Lewis Hamilton on lap one, leading to the Scuderia losing victory

Ed Hardy Stuart Codling

Published: Nov 3, 2026, 8:04 AM

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Yuri Cortez / AFP via Getty Images

Charles Leclerc blamed his lap one clash with Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton at the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix on the track layout - claiming “a wall” at Turn 4 would have prevented it.

The Scuderia lost a straightforward victory at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, after Hamilton started on pole and Leclerc third, who quickly grabbed second from George Russell.

Leclerc then attacked Hamilton on the outside of Turn 1, hoping to complete the move down the inside of the following corner, but the seven-time world champion temporarily held position.

He tried again on the outside of Turn 4 but both drivers out-braked themselves, causing Leclerc to take to the grass, cut Turn 5, and grab the lead while Max Verstappen overtook Hamilton.

The Monegasque was subsequently given a five-second penalty, ultimately dropping to fourth, while a furious Hamilton finished runner-up to Verstappen with Kimi Antonelli in third.

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“We've been speaking about it all Thursday at the driver’s briefing trying to understand in which way should we take a decision with that,” said Leclerc.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images

“I think the conclusion of everyone is that we first need, probably, to change the tracks and make sure that there's no places or tracks where you can take those amounts of risk on the inside.

“If there was, obviously, a wall at the exit of Turn 4, neither Lewis or I would have pushed the braking point that much.

“So I think there's some things that we can improve track-wise in order to make it more simple because otherwise it's very complicated.”

Leclerc was referring to the usual start chaos in Mexico, which last year saw Verstappen and others take to the grass at Turn 1, so it was agreed that stiffer penalties should be applied.

Stewards therefore deemed that at the start, and during any restarts, drivers would be considered both attacking and defending and face standard penalties if they’ve gained an advantage off-track at Turns 1-3 and 4-6.

Leclerc reckons “the final solution is to have a track that doesn’t allow you to do that” and it was somewhat echoed by Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur, who stated that the consequences “would have been worse in Monaco”.

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images

But the Frenchman does not agree with Leclerc that the characteristics of the Mexico circuit was behind his lap one fiasco, instead being frustrated that Ferrari was denied a third win of 2026.

He said: “The layout of the track for sure, it's not helping, because if you have a look the last couple of years we had this kind of issue but it can't be an excuse at all.

“Honestly I'm a bit frustrated because I think we did a proper step forward in terms of performance the last couple of events.

“We were 1-2 at Turn 4. I don't remember the last overtaking in Mexico, perhaps at the end of the ‘70s and when you are 1-2, Turn 4, you don't imagine that you won't win the race.

“It's a lot of frustration for me but I'm not the most important. I think it's a lot of frustration for the 2,000 people working for the project - and this I will need time to digest!”

Additional reporting by Ronald Vording

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