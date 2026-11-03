Formula 1 Mexican GP
Charles Leclerc blames Mexico GP clash on track layout - Fred Vasseur disagrees
The Ferrari driver got caught up in a wheel-to-wheel battle with team-mate Lewis Hamilton on lap one, leading to the Scuderia losing victory
Ed Hardy Stuart Codling
Published: Nov 3, 2026, 8:04 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Yuri Cortez / AFP via Getty Images
Charles Leclerc blamed his lap one clash with Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton at the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix on the track layout - claiming “a wall” at Turn 4 would have prevented it.
The Scuderia lost a straightforward victory at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, after Hamilton started on pole and Leclerc third, who quickly grabbed second from George Russell.
Leclerc then attacked Hamilton on the outside of Turn 1, hoping to complete the move down the inside of the following corner, but the seven-time world champion temporarily held position.
He tried again on the outside of Turn 4 but both drivers out-braked themselves, causing Leclerc to take to the grass, cut Turn 5, and grab the lead while Max Verstappen overtook Hamilton.
The Monegasque was subsequently given a five-second penalty, ultimately dropping to fourth, while a furious Hamilton finished runner-up to Verstappen with Kimi Antonelli in third.
Read Also:
“We've been speaking about it all Thursday at the driver’s briefing trying to understand in which way should we take a decision with that,” said Leclerc.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images
“I think the conclusion of everyone is that we first need, probably, to change the tracks and make sure that there's no places or tracks where you can take those amounts of risk on the inside.
“If there was, obviously, a wall at the exit of Turn 4, neither Lewis or I would have pushed the braking point that much.
“So I think there's some things that we can improve track-wise in order to make it more simple because otherwise it's very complicated.”
Leclerc was referring to the usual start chaos in Mexico, which last year saw Verstappen and others take to the grass at Turn 1, so it was agreed that stiffer penalties should be applied.
Stewards therefore deemed that at the start, and during any restarts, drivers would be considered both attacking and defending and face standard penalties if they’ve gained an advantage off-track at Turns 1-3 and 4-6.
Leclerc reckons “the final solution is to have a track that doesn’t allow you to do that” and it was somewhat echoed by Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur, who stated that the consequences “would have been worse in Monaco”.
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari
Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images
But the Frenchman does not agree with Leclerc that the characteristics of the Mexico circuit was behind his lap one fiasco, instead being frustrated that Ferrari was denied a third win of 2026.
He said: “The layout of the track for sure, it's not helping, because if you have a look the last couple of years we had this kind of issue but it can't be an excuse at all.
“Honestly I'm a bit frustrated because I think we did a proper step forward in terms of performance the last couple of events.
“We were 1-2 at Turn 4. I don't remember the last overtaking in Mexico, perhaps at the end of the ‘70s and when you are 1-2, Turn 4, you don't imagine that you won't win the race.
“It's a lot of frustration for me but I'm not the most important. I think it's a lot of frustration for the 2,000 people working for the project - and this I will need time to digest!”
Additional reporting by Ronald Vording
Read Also:
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Lewis Hamilton goes viral after emotional moment with Peter Bonnington in Mexico
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Ed Hardy
Mercedes fined for George Russell skipping F1 Mexico GP media duties
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
18 h
Mercedes fined for George Russell skipping F1 Mexico GP media duties
Lewis Hamilton slams Charles Leclerc for "do or die" attitude after Mexico GP clash
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
19 h
Lewis Hamilton slams Charles Leclerc for "do or die" attitude after Mexico GP clash
F1's youngest world champions
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
F1's youngest world champions
More from
Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate
Fred Vasseur reacts to Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc clash: “It’s a matter of respect”
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Fred Vasseur reacts to Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc clash: “It’s a matter of respect”
How Ferrari's loss became Max Verstappen's gain at F1's Mexico GP
Formula 1
Mexican GP
How Ferrari's loss became Max Verstappen's gain at F1's Mexico GP
More from
Ferrari
Who slept worst last night: Frederic Vasseur
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Who slept worst last night: Frederic Vasseur
Why Charles Leclerc didn’t yield Mexico GP lead after cutting Turn 5
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Why Charles Leclerc didn’t yield Mexico GP lead after cutting Turn 5
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP
Formula 1
United States GP
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP
Latest news
Charles Leclerc blames Mexico GP clash on track layout - Fred Vasseur disagrees
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
1 min
Charles Leclerc blames Mexico GP clash on track layout - Fred Vasseur disagrees
Kalle Rovanpera and Ott Tanak set for WRC return as Toyota announces bumper 2027 line-up
WRC
WRC WRC 17 min
Kalle Rovanpera and Ott Tanak set for WRC return as Toyota announces bumper 2027 line-up
Why NASCAR's indecision led to Dodge's decision to return to Cup
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
3 h
Why NASCAR's indecision led to Dodge's decision to return to Cup
Dodge announces return to NASCAR Cup Series in 2027
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup 6 h
Dodge announces return to NASCAR Cup Series in 2027
Feature
Discover prime content
Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate
Formula 1
Mexican GP
By Stuart Codling
Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate
How Ferrari's loss became Max Verstappen's gain at F1's Mexico GP
Formula 1
Mexican GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Ferrari's loss became Max Verstappen's gain at F1's Mexico GP
The seven moments that defined Kimi Antonelli's F1 title win in 2026
Formula 1
Mexican GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The seven moments that defined Kimi Antonelli's F1 title win in 2026
Why lap times in Mexico have been so much closer to the previous F1 era
Formula 1
Mexican GP
By Stuart Codling
Why lap times in Mexico have been so much closer to the previous F1 era
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe