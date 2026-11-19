Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Charles Leclerc brands Brazil penalty for Liam Lawson contact "a bit harsh"
The five-second penalty dropped Leclerc from seventh to eighth behind Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson
Lydia Mee Filip Cleeren
Published: Nov 19, 2026, 6:39 AM
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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images
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Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc has branded his five-second penalty that cost him seventh place at the Brazilian Grand Prix as "harsh", arguing that his contact with Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson was "part of racing".
The Monegasque driver tapped the left rear of Lawson's Racing Bulls car at Turn 12 on the penultimate lap at Interlagos, before passing him five corners later. The stewards gave him a five-second penalty after the race, which dropped him behind Lawson to eighth.
In their decision, the stewards accepted the contact was minor, but said it had allowed Leclerc to get close enough to overtake. They gave him five seconds rather than 10, taking into account the wet conditions and the minor contact.
While speaking to the media ahead of this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, Leclerc was asked whether it had been a fair call.
"From my point of view, I don't think it was," he said.
He also referred to his penalty in Mexico when looking at the last two race weekends together, but said that, judged on its own, the Brazil decision went too far.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images
"But if I only look at Brazil, I also believe that for me it's part of racing, particularly in those conditions," Leclerc said.
"So you've got to take, first of all, a risk and I knew that it could end in a slight touch, but I also knew it wouldn't end in shambles in that particular corner."
The Ferrari driver accepted that the stewards had a hard job.
"So, yeah, I thought it was a bit harsh, but it's also a very difficult decision to take. And I don't think there's one very wrong or very right decision, but I do believe that it didn't deserve the penalty," he said.
Leclerc is not alone. McLaren's Lando Norris, who won the race, called the move Lando Norris questions Charles Leclerc's Brazilian GP penalty: "Just racing" during a Twitch stream after the race.
It was Leclerc's second penalty in as many races. In Mexico, he was given five seconds for leaving the track and gaining an advantage while fighting team-mate Lewis Hamilton for the lead on the opening lap, and finished fourth.
Ferrari remains second in the constructors' championship, 95 points ahead of Red Bull, while Leclerc is fifth in the drivers' standings, 12 points behind Hamilton.
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