Formula 1 Mexican GP

Charles Leclerc defends Alex Albon after Fernando Alonso's scathing criticism

Charles Leclerc has defended the standard of driving across the Formula 1 grid after Fernando Alonso's recent comments

Lydia Mee

Published: Oct 29, 2026, 9:40 PM

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Alexander Albon, Williams

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images





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Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc has rejected Fernando Alonso's claim that the standard of driving at the back of the grid is low, insisting the level is "very, very high" across the field.

Alonso criticised the lower third of the grid after his battle with Williams driver Alex Albon at last weekend's United States Grand Prix and stood by his comments while speaking to the media in Mexico City.

"I think the quality of the drivers in the lower third of the grid is very low, as we saw today with Alex," Alonso said after a collision with Albon on the opening lap at the Circuit of the Americas.

"So I think we need to improve the car and start a little bit higher up."

Asked about the standard of the grid during the drivers' press conference in Mexico, Leclerc dismissed the Spaniard's comments.

"I think it’s very high. I think it’s very, very high. Just like I was saying earlier, most of the grid, we grew up together in karting," Leclerc said. "Alex was up there and was actually a driver I was looking up to. He was always one or two categories above me, but he was exceptional."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

Leclerc, who is currently fifth in the drivers' standings, added that the difference between the front and the back of the field comes down to machinery.

"Today, I’m sure that the level of the grid is super, super high, whether it’s in the back, in the middle or in the front. The only things that change is obviously the race car that we are driving, but the standards are very high," the Monegasque said.

Albon, who joined Leclerc in the press conference, also disagreed with Alonso's assessment.

"I have huge respect for Fernando, I looked up to him a lot growing up as a kid, and obviously it’s not nice to hear those comments in many ways," the Williams driver said. "You’re racing someone that you look up to, but at the same time, I don’t agree. It’s as simple as that.

"I think the level is strong up and down the grid. I think 10, 15 years ago, the back half of the grid wasn’t the way it is now. We don’t have paid drivers anymore."

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