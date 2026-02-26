Charles Leclerc drops new CL16 spring 26 collection inspired by his signature baby blue
Charles Leclerc has launched his CL16 Spring 2026 collection, led by a baby-blue theme and featuring hoodies, tees, socks and a silk bandana
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Attila Kisbenedek / AFP via Getty Images
Charles Leclerc has unveiled a new CL16 Spring 26 collection. The new line is centred around "baby blue, the colour Charles has been surrounded by since he was born," according to the official website for the collection.
The Ferrari Formula 1 driver launched his first limited-edition CL16 merchandise collection in November 2025, and has now released the next line for Spring 2026.
The new collection includes a 'Sedici Hoodie Blue' and a 'Signature Hoodie Black', both of which are £98, T-shirts in blue or white for £52, and blue striped socks for £23. The standout piece of the new collection is the 'Sedici Silk Bandana', which retails for £41.
Fans were quick to share their excitement for the new collection. "Got the baby blue T-shirt and hope to be wearing it to the races this year including Monaco," one commented on the Instagram post, which had already amassed over half a million likes at the time of writing.
"Someone tell me how much the socks are??? I cannot be trusted to go to the site," another wrote, while someone else added: "Got my bandana and socks! Loveee the colour."
“I wanted to create something that felt personal, for the people who have supported me from the start,” Leclerc told WWD ahead of the release of his first collection.
“CL16 is about pieces that reflect my own sense of style: timeless, understated and made to last. It’s about creating something genuine, designed with care and meant to be lived in.”
The Monegasque driver's first collection, Fall 25, inspired by the "warm tones of the Monaco red," included items such as a long sleeve T-shirt for £63, a wool blend beanie (£41), a wool scarf £134) and a knit dog sweater (£41).
