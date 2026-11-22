Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Charles Leclerc: Ferrari must find fix to 'unacceptable' feud after Lewis Hamilton clash

The return of 'yo-yo racing' in Las Vegas Grand Prix led to a controversial collision between Ferrari's drivers

Stuart Codling Ronald Vording

Edited: Nov 22, 2026, 7:43 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Charles Leclerc ended the Las Vegas with a 10-second penalty for an avoidable collision with Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton – and a telling-off from team boss Frederic Vasseur ringing in his ears.

Both Ferraris had started outside the top 10, having failed to orchestrate the necessary slipstream in qualifying, but then made progress in an opening phase of a race characterised by the kind of extreme 'yo-yo' overtaking rarely seen since the beginning of the season. Whenever Leclerc and Hamilton are running in close proximity on track, arguments are sure to follow, and the first rumblings began when Leclerc took to the radio to say "He [Hamilton] needs to be careful with the squeezing" as they duelled with McLaren's Oscar Piastri in the lower reaches of the top 10.

Although Hamilton then collected a 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage during a lap-10 battle with the other McLaren of Lando Norris, a safety car deployment to cover the removal of Sergio Perez's stranded Cadillac reduced the potential impact. Nevertheless, Hamilton expressed frustration over the radio about the penalty itself, and Ferrari's decision to delay his stop by a lap.

Since Hamilton was running ahead of Leclerc when the safety car was deployed, Leclerc would have had to wait outside the 'box' for Hamilton to serve the penalty if they had both pitted at the same time.

It was against this background of growing frustration that they tangled at the Turn 7-9 complex on lap 38. Hamilton had made good progress after the restart, having dropped to 14th place through taking the penalty at his stop. He passed Leclerc for seventh on lap 34 as his team-mate sought a way past sixth-placed Pierre Gasly's Alpine.

Four laps later, after they had both dispatched Gasly, Leclerc lunged up the inside at Turn 7 and rode over the kerb at the apex, clipping Hamilton's right-rear wheel and tipping him into a spin. That resulted in a stewards' investigation and a 10-second penalty, even though onboard footage revealed Hamilton had not left a full car's width on the inside; the FIA's driving guidelines require the attacking car to be fully under control to be entitled to 'racing room'.

Leclerc crossed the line in sixth place but was demoted to 10th once the penalty was applied. He was also instructed to report to team principal Frederic Vasseur before moving on to the mandatory post-race media interviews.

"Charles, I want to see you just after the race, before everything," Vasseur said on the radio.

Team boss Vasseur summoned Leclerc for a dressing-down after the race

Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images

It was a suitably chastened Leclerc who then gave his reflections on the record.

"It was fun until it wasn't at all," he said of a race where, as with the start of the season, the majority of the overtaking manoeuvres were dictated by differences in electrical deployment.

"But, yeah, honestly, I cannot really – it would be again very disrespectful to say actually it was fun because the end result is… yeah, I feel very bad for the team.

"As a result, I guess it was deserved."

Leclerc and Hamilton have locked horns on track several times this season but the temperature escalated in Mexico when they squandered a potential 1-2 by squabbling for the lead on the opening lap. There, Leclerc's attempted pass, and Hamilton's defence of it, enabled Max Verstappen to overtake them both and go on to win.

In the run-up to this event, both drivers said they had concluded productive clear-the-air talks but events in Las Vegas suggest more are required.

"We just need to fix whatever is not working," said Leclerc.

"Again, it's a tricky situation to be in and obviously speaking about these things here in front of you, it's difficult in a way. So it's not acceptable, this is all I can say in a way… and I feel like it's always tricky whenever we find ourselves on track.

"I don't think that this was as on the limit as any other fight, I felt there was a place to get there without taking too much risk. I don't think maybe Lewis… I probably underestimated the vision that Lewis had at that point and the gap was there, I mean with the kerb on the inside it was very tricky.

"Again I don't want to discuss the penalty at the end of the day, I'm the one taking 10 seconds."

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Charles Leclerc “embarrassed for the team” after costly Las Vegas clash with Lewis Hamilton

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Stuart Codling





Oscar Piastri questions "strange" pace deficit to other Mercedes-powered cars in Las Vegas



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



12 h



Oscar Piastri questions "strange" pace deficit to other Mercedes-powered cars in Las Vegas





Who lost out most as Antonelli gambled on a tow in Las Vegas?



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Who lost out most as Antonelli gambled on a tow in Las Vegas?





What Flavio Briatore takes from McLaren after Fernando Alonso "disaster"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



What Flavio Briatore takes from McLaren after Fernando Alonso "disaster"

More from

Lewis Hamilton





Lewis Hamilton reveals Ferrari F1 car damage after Las Vegas Q2 exit



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Lewis Hamilton reveals Ferrari F1 car damage after Las Vegas Q2 exit





Lewis Hamilton addresses speculation around Ferrari "trust" issues



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Lewis Hamilton addresses speculation around Ferrari "trust" issues





Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate

More from

Ferrari





Max Verstappen shares theory on Ferrari's lack of top speed in F1 2026



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



21 h



Max Verstappen shares theory on Ferrari's lack of top speed in F1 2026





“We lost one second down the straight” – Charles Leclerc upset with Ferrari’s “crazy” Las Vegas deficiency



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



“We lost one second down the straight” – Charles Leclerc upset with Ferrari’s “crazy” Las Vegas deficiency





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s



Formula 1



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s

Latest news





Mercedes on the ropes as Max Verstappen delivered knock-out in Las Vegas fight night



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Mercedes on the ropes as Max Verstappen delivered knock-out in Las Vegas fight night





Charles Leclerc: Ferrari must find fix to 'unacceptable' feud after Lewis Hamilton clash



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



10 min



Charles Leclerc: Ferrari must find fix to 'unacceptable' feud after Lewis Hamilton clash





“My mistake was to lift” – Why Kimi Antonelli lost power in Las Vegas F1 victory battle



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



30 min



“My mistake was to lift” – Why Kimi Antonelli lost power in Las Vegas F1 victory battle





Live: Watch the second round of WSK Final Cup from Lonato



Kart



Kart Kart 42 min



Live: Watch the second round of WSK Final Cup from Lonato

Feature

Discover prime content





Mercedes on the ropes as Max Verstappen delivered knock-out in Las Vegas fight night



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Mercedes on the ropes as Max Verstappen delivered knock-out in Las Vegas fight night





Why F1's planned 2030 changes are a good compromise between old and new



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Why F1's planned 2030 changes are a good compromise between old and new





Who lost out most as Antonelli gambled on a tow in Las Vegas?



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Stuart Codling



Who lost out most as Antonelli gambled on a tow in Las Vegas?





There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Ronald Vording



There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe