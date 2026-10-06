Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

DTM promotion made easier: Road-to-DTM winner's support increased fourfold

DTM
DTM
DTM promotion made easier: Road-to-DTM winner's support increased fourfold

Charles Leclerc: Ferrari must learn from Red Bull to improve F1 race strategy

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Charles Leclerc: Ferrari must learn from Red Bull to improve F1 race strategy

A story of persistence as Elfyn Evans' long wait for WRC glory finally ends

WRC
Rally Italy
A story of persistence as Elfyn Evans' long wait for WRC glory finally ends

Fabio Quartararo worried about fuel-thirsty Yamaha after Motegi battles

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Fabio Quartararo worried about fuel-thirsty Yamaha after Motegi battles

The mechanisms at play behind Mercedes' difficult Bahrain GP weekend

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
The mechanisms at play behind Mercedes' difficult Bahrain GP weekend

The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight

MotoGP
Japanese GP
The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight

'My shoulder is healed' says Maverick Vinales after points on comeback

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
'My shoulder is healed' says Maverick Vinales after points on comeback

Three kings: F1's generational stars shone at Sepang

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Three kings: F1's generational stars shone at Sepang
Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Charles Leclerc: Ferrari must learn from Red Bull to improve F1 race strategy

Ferrari's tyre gamble at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia backfired at race start

Ed Hardy Ronald Vording
Published:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

Charles Leclerc has challenged Ferrari to learn from Red Bull to improve its Formula 1 race strategies after an unsuccessful tyre gamble at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

The Ferrari driver and team-mate Lewis Hamilton started Sunday’s mixed-weather race on soft tyres, as opposed to the intermediates used by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar.

But it quickly backfired as Leclerc and Hamilton respectively dropped from fourth and second to last and 15th, with the Monegasque pitting at the end of a damp lap one.

Ferrari and its race strategies have been a long-running topic as, although it often gets it right, there’s been many times it hasn’t, with the fallout being heightened at F1’s biggest team.

Red Bull on the other hand is operationally very sharp, led by chief strategist Hannah Schmitz, and Sepang saw Verstappen claim his 72nd grand prix victory after starting on pole.

“I was aligned with the team,” revealed Leclerc. “It was a close call as it is always in these conditions and we'll speak whether to split the cars in those conditions is the best possible way.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

“But it's also true that when you split the cars, by definition there's one very wrong choice and one very good choice and it's very difficult to have an in-between scenario where both scenarios kind of pans out the same.

“So we thought we were doing the right thing obviously, but clearly there's one team in particular – and that is Red Bull – that gets it right most of the time with both cars.

“For that we need to understand what they are doing better than we do.”

Ferrari was one of six teams to have started on slick tyres, but only it and Alpine opted to not split strategy between their drivers, with Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto also on softs.

It was one of those tricky situations in which rain had fallen but the track was starting to dry, and come lap 13, the rest of the grid had ditched the inters for the remainder of the race.

“It’s very difficult, it was the same for everybody,” added Leclerc. “I think even though we had a bit of data on our side, it's in conditions that have nothing to do with the conditions we had today.

“So yeah, it was based on intuition, on looking at the ground, and the surface looked pretty dry.

Sepang race start

Sepang race start

Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

“The thing is that the biggest question mark we've had is how much water there is in the holes of the tarmac, and there was a lot more water than I think the majority thought there was, and that's why the slick ended up being the wrong decision.”

Hamilton and Leclerc still eventually recovered to third and fourth, though that was helped by George Russell retiring with five laps left due to a power unit failure on his Mercedes.

“Our end result is quite representative from where we would have hoped to finish,” said Leclerc. “Kimi [Antonelli] and Max were just too strong for us today and we were right after and we finished P3, P4.

“But it's been a strange race. I think everything that could have gone wrong at the first part of the race went wrong and everything that could have gone right in the second part of the race went right.

“At the end of the day, both extremes balanced each other out and we are finishing where we should have finished. But it's been a bit more of a sweaty race than what I would have hoped.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The mechanisms at play behind Mercedes' difficult Bahrain GP weekend
Next article Lewis Hamilton reveals full Ferrari F40 restoration in new video

Top Comments
More from
Ed Hardy

The added consequence of George Russell's retirement in Malaysia

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
The added consequence of George Russell's retirement in Malaysia

Lewis Hamilton labels Sepang qualifying as "best lap" of his 2026 F1 season

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Lewis Hamilton labels Sepang qualifying as "best lap" of his 2026 F1 season

Lando Norris frustrated by engine issue that cost him in Sepang qualifying

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Lando Norris frustrated by engine issue that cost him in Sepang qualifying
More from
Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc explains why Bahrain GP chaos has reinforced F1 driver fears

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Charles Leclerc explains why Bahrain GP chaos has reinforced F1 driver fears

How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence

Ferrari’s Vigna on Vasseur and fake news: “There is only one reality”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Ferrari’s Vigna on Vasseur and fake news: “There is only one reality”
More from
Ferrari

The slick tyre gamble that hurt McLaren and Ferrari's Bahrain F1 chances

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
The slick tyre gamble that hurt McLaren and Ferrari's Bahrain F1 chances

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation

Latest news

DTM promotion made easier: Road-to-DTM winner's support increased fourfold

DTM
DTM DTM
DTM promotion made easier: Road-to-DTM winner's support increased fourfold

Charles Leclerc: Ferrari must learn from Red Bull to improve F1 race strategy

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Charles Leclerc: Ferrari must learn from Red Bull to improve F1 race strategy

A story of persistence as Elfyn Evans' long wait for WRC glory finally ends

WRC
Rally Italy
A story of persistence as Elfyn Evans' long wait for WRC glory finally ends

Fabio Quartararo worried about fuel-thirsty Yamaha after Motegi battles

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP
Fabio Quartararo worried about fuel-thirsty Yamaha after Motegi battles

Feature

Discover prime content

Three kings: F1's generational stars shone at Sepang

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Three kings: F1's generational stars shone at Sepang

How F1 let a golden opportunity slip at Sepang

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Stuart Codling
How F1 let a golden opportunity slip at Sepang

How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Stuart Codling
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence

You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Ben Vinel
You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi