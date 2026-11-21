Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Charles Leclerc frustrated after qualifying exposes huge Ferrari deficit in Vegas

The Ferrari driver says frustration had been building over the team's mistakes before his Q2 exit, and that the car lost a full second on the Strip

Alex Harrington

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 6:17 AM

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Charles Leclerc has confirmed that Ferrari "lost one second down the straight" during qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix as his frustration builds following a build-up of mistakes from the team and a Q2 exit.

Leclerc qualified 11th, just 0.111 seconds off the Q3 cut-off and one place ahead of a struggling Lewis Hamilton. It was Ferrari's first double Q2 exit since Imola last year.

The Monegasque aborted a lap after locking up at Turn 7 and running off the track, then failed to make it to the line in time to start one last attempt at a faster time.

"Yeah, I mean, I'm very disappointed as a whole," he told journalists under the neon lights. "Of course, there's the mistake in Q2 that we paid the price of, but I think that is following a lot of frustration building up with a lot of mistakes with the way we managed everything, traffic and other things.

"That doesn't help, particularly on a track like this where it's all about tyres. You've got to put tyres in the right window. I was more looking in my mirrors and trying to understand the traffic myself, that it makes it very difficult to do anything."

Ferrari's straight-line speed also once again received backlash from its driver, with the car struggling to put up a fight against its potent rivals down the circuit's long straight.

"I think we lost a second down the straight. Not I think, we lost one second down the straight, which is crazy," he said.

"On a track like this, it's the most power-sensitive track of the season, so we expected to have a hard time. But I was expecting to go through Q3 though."

Unlike several other teams on the Friday night, the two Ferraris failed to help each other with a tow, but it was the cars' unwillingness to keep heat in their tyres that made the difference. "We know it's our weakness," Leclerc said.

"I don't know if the others are facing the same issues as we do, but when you have that problem, then it's very difficult to wait for the two cars and to kind of time it well, because that requires you to go slower than what you can," he said.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

On top of this, Ferrari's communication of information to him had not been ideal, with the driver citing "a lot of problems on GPS" in the morning.

"If it's a GPS issue, which doesn't necessarily come from us, then it's something that we cannot do much, and today was painful," he said. "If it comes from us, I do agree we need to look at it and obviously improve. Particularly in the critical moments like this, we need to be there, and we didn't."

Hamilton had his own problems, blaming Lewis Hamilton reveals floor damage cost him in F1 Las Vegas qualifying for his exit.

Both Ferraris move up a place once grid penalties are applied, with Leclerc starting 10th and Hamilton 11th.

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Previous article Jacques Villeneuve: Mercedes 'did nothing' to help George Russell in Las Vegas qualifying

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