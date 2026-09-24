Charles Leclerc must "earn that respect back" from Lewis Hamilton, says Juan Pablo Montoya

Former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has predicted another clash between Ferrari team-mates Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, warning that the Monegasque needs to "earn that respect back".

The intra-team dynamics at the Maranello outfit have been a big talking point this season. While Hamilton struggled to adapt to the team in 2025, the Briton has bounced back in 2026, earning his first grand prix victory in red at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. He now sits third in the drivers' standings and Leclerc is fifth.

Despite calls for Ferrari to back Hamilton as its number one driver and to enforce team orders when the pair are battling it out on track, team chief Fred Vasseur has opted to keep the drivers on equal terms.

Montoya was asked during F1 TV's Weekend Warm-Up whether he believed the tension had been resolved.

"They're going to get together again for sure. I mean, they're not going to give each other an inch," the Colombian explained.

"Charles needs to give Lewis a lot of room once, and Lewis is going to go, 'OK, because I was fair to you and you were not fair to me. Now you need to really show me you want to play. You need to earn that respect back.' And if he doesn't, then Lewis is going to be all out, right?"

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Alex Brundle, who joined Montoya on the broadcast, added: "Well, it's going to be interesting to see how that plays out. They need to get their heads together, though, because actually McLaren are homing in on them for the constructors' championship, too, and have been really strong over the last couple of races.

"Lewis is under pressure in the drivers' championship from Lando. So, there's something to play for if they're going to bump wheels every weekend, and they could very well. They've been qualifying close, so that's likely to happen at some point."

Ferrari is currently second in the constructors' championship with 358 points, and McLaren is third with 306 points.