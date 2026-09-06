Charles Leclerc needs further health checks after Monza F1 crash

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Edited:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Charles Leclerc says he needs “a few additional checks” following his Italian Grand Prix crash, in order to make sure he’ll be fit next weekend for Formula 1’s Madrid round.

Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari SF-26 at high speed in the Parabolica at the end of lap two and suffered a hefty impact against the wall, which caused a red flag.

The Monegasque was taken to the medical centre, which he was released from in the absence of any detected injuries.

“The neck was OK, it was just the vision a little bit at first,” said Leclerc. “The right eye was not showing me great vision, but now it's all good, so that's the thing I was most worried of getting off the car.

“Then after that everything, a bit of pain here and there, which is normal after a crash like this, so nothing more.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari crash

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari crash

However, this doesn’t mean the 28-year-old emerged from the accident fully unscathed.

“I think I'll have quite a few additional checks that we still have to do on my side, probably tonight and tomorrow, to make sure that I'll be fully fine for Madrid,” he added. “It should be the case, but better be safe than sorry.”

As to why he lost control in the first place, Leclerc suggested "a difference in power delivery", but insisted he wanted to look at the data rather than make uninformed comments. He also admitted to his disappointment.

“Yeah, it's very frustrating, but it's the way it is now, I cannot change the results. I'll have to look forward and hopefully bounce back in Madrid,” the Ferrari racer concluded.

Photos from F1 Italian GP - Sunday

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Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

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Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

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Cars Crocs in the paddock

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Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

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Sebastian Vettel

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Parade of military vehicles and police vehicles

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

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Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

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Ferrari fans

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Raquel Stroll, Yael Shelbia

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

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Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President; Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 President and CEO

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Laura Mueller, Haas Race Engineer

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Lightning McQueen

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Woody Johnson, Aston Martin stakeholder

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

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Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

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Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

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Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

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