Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Charles Leclerc on journalist ban: “I was surprised by the choice of words”
Charles Leclerc breaks his silence on the FIA ban of a journalist, questioning the writer's choice of words
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Nov 19, 2026, 10:41 AM
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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Charles Leclerc had no hand in getting a veteran Formula 1 reporter barred from the paddock, and he isn't interested in policing the press - even when the headlines get a little personal.
Addressing the media ahead of the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Ferrari driver spoke for the first time about the FIA’s decision to revoke Daily Mail journalist Jonathan McEvoy’s accreditation for the remaining three rounds of the season.
"I saw the article; I was quite surprised by the choice of words, but apart from that I don’t have much to say," Leclerc said. "Then on the sanction itself, obviously I’ve got absolutely nothing to do with it, and I don’t have much to say about it."
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images
Despite his surprise at the column, Leclerc drew a line between routine media scrutiny and the specific phrasing McEvoy used.
"The only thing I’ll say is that as Formula 1 drivers, I think we are used to this kind of criticism. Not this kind of criticism, but to criticism in general and to critics," Leclerc clarified. "It’s definitely the job of journalists to kind of ask the bad questions and do some of the tough headlines sometimes. But I was surprised with the choice of words."
How the paddock row escalated
The controversy began after McEvoy published an opinion piece reflecting on the opening-lap contact between Leclerc and Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton at the Mexico City Grand Prix, in which he referred to Leclerc as a "sneaky little b*****d".
FIA general manager Alberto Villarreal subsequently notified McEvoy that his accreditation was suspended for Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi, though he is expected to return for the 2027 season. Confirming the sanction, an FIA spokesperson cited the 2026 Formula 1 world championship guidelines, stating that media passes are issued at the governing body's sole discretion and require "the highest standards of fairness and professionalism".
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Daniel Cardenas / Anadolu via Getty Images
In a follow-up column announcing his ban, McEvoy defended his remark about Leclerc as "light-hearted" and "joshing", while alleging that Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur had "grassed" on him - describing the Frenchman as a "tubby little nobody" who is "out of his depth". No evidence has linked Vasseur or Ferrari to the FIA’s disciplinary action.
The suspension triggered an immediate standoff. The Daily Mail announced a full boycott of F1 race and press conference coverage for the final triple-header, calling the ban "draconian" and "an unprecedented and outrageous attack on the freedom of the press". Head of Sport Chris Dean demanded McEvoy’s immediate reinstatement, and former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone also weighed in, calling the FIA's move "completely mad".
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