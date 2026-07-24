Charles Leclerc pranks Lewis Hamilton as hilarious Ferrari video goes viral
Charles Leclerc pranked Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton with a boom microphone ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images
Ferrari team-mates Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton shared a lighthearted moment ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, with the Monegasque driver hijacking a boom microphone to prank the seven-time Formula 1 champion.
In a video published across Ferrari's social media channels, Hamilton was filmed carrying out routine media duties and signing team caps. Leclerc, having got his hands on a large boom microphone, blindly dangled it around a doorway and directly over his team-mate's head.
Unaware that it was Leclerc, Hamilton appeared visibly frustrated by the sudden intrusion and batted the microphone away. The annoyance immediately turned into laughter when Leclerc leaned around the doorway.
The 41-year-old retaliated, joking that he would use the nearby camera to reveal one of Leclerc's favourite pizza toppings to the public. Laughing nervously, the 28-year-old walked away and said, "Not on camera! I leave with my mic. I've got some work to do, LH!"
Fans were quick to react to the moment. "Lewis looked angry at first lol... now I know how he looked last year under the helmet," one fan commented on Reddit, while another responded: "It's actually funny when you look closer. He thought it was the Netflix crew. He starts laughing when he realises it's Charles."
"The way he batted it away and looked mildly annoyed rather than fuming angry suggested to me that it isn't his first rodeo and it's happened to him before," someone else posted.
Further reactions included: "Threatening to out his questionable pizza choices in a building full of Italians is savage," and "Oh no, this is for sure going to fuel conspiracy theories... F1 pizzagate."
At the time of writing, the video had already been viewed over 930,000 times on X, receiving more than 13,000 likes. On Instagram, it had reached over 10.8 million views and over 520,000 likes.
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