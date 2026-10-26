Formula 1 United States GP
Charles Leclerc reveals Ferrari breakthrough after United States GP podium
Charles Leclerc believes he has made a breakthrough with his Ferrari driving and is confident of challenging for victory in 2026
Lydia Mee
Published: Oct 26, 2026, 12:04 AM
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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Charles Leclerc believes he has "unlocked something" in his driving with Ferrari in recent races and is confident he will have a shot at victory before the end of the 2026 Formula 1 season.
The Monegasque driver finished second in the United States Grand Prix, 13 seconds behind race winner and championship leader Kimi Antonelli, after battling Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.
It followed another second-place in Singapore, and Leclerc said his feeling with the car had improved over the last few race weekends.
"Whether I can convert that into a win is a bit difficult to predict, because it's such fine margins, and it also depends on what the upgrade plans of the others are in upcoming races," Leclerc explained during the post-race press conference.
"But the feeling with the car is getting better and better. These cars are very specific and unique, and I feel like, over the last two or three races, I've unlocked something again in terms of driving, and particularly the set-up with my driving.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Alex Slitz / Getty Images
"Just both together, we've taken a step forward, and I just feel much more comfortable with the car. So I hope that this will result in a win soon. Whether it's in Singapore or here in Austin, we were quite close, so I'm confident that we'll have a shot at winning a race before the end of the season."
The United States Grand Prix kicked off the penultimate triple-header of the season, and the teams and drivers will now head to Mexico City for the Mexican Grand Prix next weekend.
With five race weekends remaining, assuming the final two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi go ahead as planned, Leclerc sits fifth in the drivers' standings but is still in the fight for second. Mercedes' George Russell currently sits second with 242 points. Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Leclerc are third, fourth and fifth respectively, with only nine points separating second and fifth.
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