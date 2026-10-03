Charles Leclerc reveals touching fan gesture that always makes him emotional

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc has revealed that hand-drawn pictures from young supporters are the fan gifts that affect him the most.

Speaking in a social media video posted by the Maranello outfit, Leclerc opened up about his relationship with the passionate Tifosi and the special gifts he receives.

When asked if he has a favourite gift or one that has made him emotional, the Monegasque driver explained: "I don't think there's a best gift. I think they are all very unique, and in their own way, very, very special."

However, the 28-year-old admitted that interactions with young fans consistently stand out, specifically when they hand over their own artwork during race weekends.

"I think what probably makes me most emotional is whenever a kid draws and just gives me the drawing," Leclerc added. "It's always very special, because you can see how much it means to them for me to receive the drawing.

"I always keep all those drawings at home, because, I don't know, it touches me. I've also been a kid myself, obviously, and been dreaming of becoming a Formula 1 driver, so you also relate to what they feel and see. So that's always very special to see."

Leclerc is soon to become a father himself, with his wife, Alexandra, expecting their first child. During a recent fan Q&A session, he discussed the upcoming chapter in his life. "I’m going to become a dad and I’m very proud of that," he said.

"So a new chapter awaits me. One which will bring only positivity. It will definitely be a bit challenging at first. But I can’t wait."

The Ferrari driver currently sits fifth in the drivers' standings with 179 points, 123 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli and 20 points behind his team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who sits third.

Photos from F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia- Saturday