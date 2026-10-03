Charles Leclerc reveals touching fan gesture that always makes him emotional
Charles Leclerc has revealed that hand-drawn pictures from young fans are among the gifts that affect him most
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images
Motorsport Red Zone
For Ferrari fans. The latest Scuderia Ferrari F1 news, driver updates, technical analysis and race reaction from Maranello and beyond.
Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc has revealed that hand-drawn pictures from young supporters are the fan gifts that affect him the most.
Speaking in a social media video posted by the Maranello outfit, Leclerc opened up about his relationship with the passionate Tifosi and the special gifts he receives.
When asked if he has a favourite gift or one that has made him emotional, the Monegasque driver explained: "I don't think there's a best gift. I think they are all very unique, and in their own way, very, very special."
However, the 28-year-old admitted that interactions with young fans consistently stand out, specifically when they hand over their own artwork during race weekends.
"I think what probably makes me most emotional is whenever a kid draws and just gives me the drawing," Leclerc added. "It's always very special, because you can see how much it means to them for me to receive the drawing.
"I always keep all those drawings at home, because, I don't know, it touches me. I've also been a kid myself, obviously, and been dreaming of becoming a Formula 1 driver, so you also relate to what they feel and see. So that's always very special to see."
Leclerc is soon to become a father himself, with his wife, Alexandra, expecting their first child. During a recent fan Q&A session, he discussed the upcoming chapter in his life. "I’m going to become a dad and I’m very proud of that," he said.
"So a new chapter awaits me. One which will bring only positivity. It will definitely be a bit challenging at first. But I can’t wait."
The Ferrari driver currently sits fifth in the drivers' standings with 179 points, 123 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli and 20 points behind his team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who sits third.
Photos from F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia- Saturday
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Share Or Save This Story
F1 driver contracts: How long is each driver tied down for?
Charles Leclerc: “McLaren and Red Bull did a step forward that we didn’t do”
Why Monza remains F1's eternal test of team bonds
Lewis Hamilton warned, Ferrari fined for Bahrain GP impeding
Lewis Hamilton hands Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur strongest show of support yet
The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation
Latest news
Enea Bastianini questions “unfair” Motegi penalty; Jorge Martin “angry with himself”
F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Max Verstappen dominates for first pole of 2026
Tyre drama at Motegi: Jack Miller can “almost guarantee” untested hard will be mandatory
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Bahrain GP in Malaysia
The hidden F1 performance differentiator nobody is talking about in 2026
As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?
Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the passes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments