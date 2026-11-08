Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Charles Leclerc turns heads with $125,000 watch at F1 Brazilian GP

Charles Leclerc arrived at the Brazilian Grand Prix wearing a Richard Mille watch valued at $125,000, days after welcoming his first child

Lydia Mee By Federico Faturos

Published: Nov 8, 2026, 6:12 PM

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc arrived at Interlagos ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix wearing a six-figure watch on his wrist.

According to watch-spotting account Watches of Celebrities, the Monegasque driver wore a Richard Mille RM 33-02 in Carbon TPT and rose gold when he arrived at the paddock. The account puts its market price at $125,000.

The RM 33-02 was limited to 140 pieces when it launched and was reported to cost $145,000 at the time.

The design strays from the distinctive look typical of the Swiss brand. Richard Mille is best known for its barrel-shaped cases, but the RM 33-02 has a round case made from layers of carbon fibre and features a platinum rotor.

Leclerc is a Richard Mille ambassador and has been seen wearing plenty of the brand's watches over the years, including his own RM 67-02 Charles Leclerc.

"Since his early days in karting, I have closely followed Charles’ progress," Mille said of the Ferrari driver.

"Noted for his times, and his speedy qualifiers, the driver attracted my attention and enthusiasm, immediately convincing the brand to support his budding talent."

Leclerc arrived in São Paulo later than usual after his wife, Alexandra, gave birth to their first child, Bianca, a few days before the race weekend.

"It's been a very, very special week for me," he told the media after qualifying on Saturday. "Probably one of the best weeks of my life, obviously. There's the professional life, and there's also the life that is at home. And the life at home in those moments is the only thing that matters. And this week was incredibly special."

When asked if it was difficult to concentrate on track, Leclerc added: "When you close the visor as a driver, you kind of reset. I've had other moments where in my life things were very difficult. And this time it's on the other side of the spectrum where things are incredible.

"But in both those extremes in my private life, I think once you close the visor, you are really very much focused on one thing and one thing only."

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