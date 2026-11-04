Formula 1 Mexican GP

Charles Leclerc welcomes first child with wife Alexandra as couple shares baby news

Charles Leclerc and his wife Alexandra have welcomed their first child

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 4, 2026, 2:35 PM

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Alexandra Leclerc

Photo by: Jayce Illman / Getty Images





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Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc and his wife, Alexandra Leclerc, have welcomed their first child together.

The couple, who tied the knot in a private Monaco ceremony in February 2026, announced the new arrival on social media. They shared a photo of the newborn’s legs and feet in pink knitted leggings and white socks with the caption, “Bianca. 3.11.26.”

After finishing fourth at the Mexican Grand Prix, Leclerc flew home to Monaco before the Brazilian Grand Prix this coming weekend.

The Monegasque driver recently opened up on becoming a father during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, describing it as "very, very special", before adding: "I’m just really looking forward to it."

He continued: "We already have one son in Leo, because we already consider him as a son, and it will be great to become a parent for a second time."

When asked what his priorities are away from the racetrack, the 29-year-old explained: "Spending time with my wife, with Leo, with my family and my friends. This is probably the number one thing I try and do whenever I’ve got free time, because it’s not so often that we get it.

"The balance is very natural in itself, because the priority remains all the on-track activity and whatever makes me better as a driver and what we can do better as a team. Then, whatever is left, I spend it on the projects I enjoy."

The announcement drew a big reaction from fans and others within the F1 paddock.

"So happy for you. Welcome to the world Bianca," Leclerc's former team-mate Carlos Sainz wrote, while McLaren's Oscar Piastri added: "Congrats to you both!"

"Huge congratulations to you both!! Wonderful news," the Ferrari F1 team commented, while Mercedes also posted: "Welcome to the world, Bianca! Huge congratulations to you all."

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