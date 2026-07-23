Charles Leclerc wins over F1 fans in viral "Passenger Princess" episode
Charles Leclerc delighted fans with his appearance as a driving instructor on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s "Passenger Princess" series
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was the latest Formula 1 driver to feature in Amelia Dimoldenberg's series Passenger Princess, where he took on the role of driving instructor.
The series focuses on drivers on the current F1 grid teaching her how to drive around circuits.
Right from the start, Leclerc was urging Dimoldenberg to go faster and tackle the lesson "flat out," dryly joking that the worst that could happen would be ending up in the gravel. He also opened up on his plan to collaborate with his Ferrari team-mate and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton to make some music, but neither of them went through with it.
The Monegasque driver followed in the footsteps of Mercedes' George Russell, Haas' Oliver Bearman, Williams' Carlos Sainz and McLaren's Oscar Piastri by featuring on the show, which has quickly become a favourite among fans.
"In all my years I don’t think I’ve ever seen Charles in that good a mood before! Kudos to her!" one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "Awwww! My favourite so far! Charles was up for some larks - well done to Amelia as ever."
Others were keen for four-time champion Max Verstappen to make an appearance on the YouTube series. "They have great chemistry. I hope they'll manage to make Max do it one day," one wrote, while another fan posted: "Hope they manage to get Max to do this one day. Feel like he would make a great teacher."
Further reactions included: "God I love him," and, "This is the most golden retriever I've ever seen Leclerc be."
At the time of writing, the video had surpassed 600,000 views and had received more than 42,000 likes.
Leclerc currently sits fourth in the drivers' championship with 126 points, after three grand prix podium finishes so far this season plus a victory at the British Grand Prix.
Share Or Save This Story
"Kimi can buy me dinner." Valtteri Bottas jokes about his part in Antonelli’s Belgian GP win
Why Charles Leclerc wasn’t penalised for clash with Oscar Piastri in Belgian GP
Why Charles Leclerc’s battle of the brakes has left him trailing Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton "proud" of F1 turnaround as he jokes about future documentary
Lewis Hamilton takes "full responsibility" for disappointing Belgian GP result
Why Fred Vasseur's steady hand is exactly what fervent Ferrari needs right now
Latest news
George Russell: Data shows software calibration behind recent F1 struggles, not driving style
Lewis Hamilton "proud" of F1 turnaround as he jokes about future documentary
Mercedes introduces new 612hp F1 safety car
Charles Leclerc wins over F1 fans in viral "Passenger Princess" episode
The Red Bull seat nobody is talking about – and why that's the biggest compliment of all
Why nationality should be 'no factor' as Haas considers Fornaroli and Camara for F1 2027
The expectation on Aston Martin's shoulders as it prepares to debut its Hungarian GP updates
Welcome to the jungle? When Formula 1.5 came to Spa
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments