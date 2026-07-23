Charles Leclerc wins over F1 fans in viral "Passenger Princess" episode

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was the latest Formula 1 driver to feature in Amelia Dimoldenberg's series Passenger Princess, where he took on the role of driving instructor.

The series focuses on drivers on the current F1 grid teaching her how to drive around circuits.

Right from the start, Leclerc was urging Dimoldenberg to go faster and tackle the lesson "flat out," dryly joking that the worst that could happen would be ending up in the gravel. He also opened up on his plan to collaborate with his Ferrari team-mate and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton to make some music, but neither of them went through with it.

The Monegasque driver followed in the footsteps of Mercedes' George Russell, Haas' Oliver Bearman, Williams' Carlos Sainz and McLaren's Oscar Piastri by featuring on the show, which has quickly become a favourite among fans.

"In all my years I don’t think I’ve ever seen Charles in that good a mood before! Kudos to her!" one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "Awwww! My favourite so far! Charles was up for some larks - well done to Amelia as ever."

Others were keen for four-time champion Max Verstappen to make an appearance on the YouTube series. "They have great chemistry. I hope they'll manage to make Max do it one day," one wrote, while another fan posted: "Hope they manage to get Max to do this one day. Feel like he would make a great teacher."

Further reactions included: "God I love him," and, "This is the most golden retriever I've ever seen Leclerc be."

At the time of writing, the video had surpassed 600,000 views and had received more than 42,000 likes.

Leclerc currently sits fourth in the drivers' championship with 126 points, after three grand prix podium finishes so far this season plus a victory at the British Grand Prix.