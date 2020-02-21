Formula 1
Formula 1 / Special feature

Choose F1 Experiences for the 2020 Vietnam Grand Prix in Hanoi

shares
comments
Choose F1 Experiences for the 2020 Vietnam Grand Prix in Hanoi
Feb 21, 2020, 1:00 PM

A memorable first experience of the Vietnam Grand Prix awaits you with ticket packages from F1 Experiences’ Platinum Champions Club.

Formula 1 will be visiting Vietnam for the inaugural Grand Prix in 2020, which will be held on the Hanoi Street Circuit on April 3-5. The 23-turn circuit has been designed by Hermann Tilke and inspired by iconic tracks; the Nürburgring, Monaco, Suzuka and Sepang. A mix of public and purpose built roads located next to the My Dinh National Stadium, the track comes with the promise of close racing and plenty of overtaking opportunities.

Champions Club

Champions Club

Champions Club

Champions Club

You can attend the Grand Prix in style with F1 Experiences, the Official Experience, Hospitality and Travel Programme of Formula 1, who have a number of packages available as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes access and unique trackside activities. And it has never been easier to visit Vietnam or the capital, Hanoi, a vibrant city offering ancient historical and traditional culture alongside modern trappings. F1 Experiences even offer rooms at some of the best hotels in the city, which can be paired with coach transfers to and from the track.

 

The Platinum Champions Club offers a choice of ticket packages for one, two or three days, with a choice of hospitality suites at the Hanoi Street Circuit. You can watch the race start and end - as well as the pit stops and podium ceremony - from the Starting Grid, with Turn 1 also offering great views of the action on the main straight. Turn 2 will offer views of turns one to four, whilst on Turn 4 you will be able to see across the long straights before and after turns seven and eight.

Champions Club

Champions Club

As a guest of the Platinum Champions Club you’ll get the chance to take part in F1 Revealed, where representatives from the teams and other insiders will explain the inner workings of the sport. And not only will you have access to an outdoor viewing terrace, an indoor air-conditioned suite and all-day hospitality as part of the package, but there will be the opportunity for a pit lane walk on Friday or Saturday as well as a guest appearance from a Sky Sports Formula 1 team member, and your chance for a photo op with the World Championship trophies

Visit F1 Experiences to view all the available packages and book your 2020 Vietnam Grand Prix here.

