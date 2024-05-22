All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP
Commentary

Chris Harris on F1: Formula 1 has outgrown Imola

It has history and the drivers’ hearts, but what Imola no longer has—as shown on Sunday—is the ability to deliver a real racing spectacle.

Chris Harris
Upd:
chris harris f1 imola verstappen track

The Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, born the “Autodromo di Imola,” first hosted a race for cars in 1953. Before that, it had been used exclusively for motorcycle racing. This fact will not have been lost on the Formula 1 drivers who started the race on Sunday. In ’53, Ascari’s Ferrari 500 had a rear track width of 1,245 mm (49 inches); Carlos Sainz’s current SF-24 is 2,000 mm (78.75 inches) wide across the hips. Has Formula 1, quite literally, outgrown one of the most famous circuits of them all?

Max Verstappen was gushing in his praise for Imola in the build- up to qualifying, declaring, “Honestly, it's just a fantastic track. I wish we had 24 of those on the calendar.” I believe the sincerity of these statements he makes in support of the old-skool tracks—Max is, above all else, a true racer. Suzuka and Spa are often equally lauded, Silverstone less so. But then, a 50-G slammer into the tyres at Copse can probably dampen one's enthusiasm for a place. (As can a partisan crowd.) 

Less easy to believe, perhaps until this weekend, were the usual Max woes leading into the weekend. Red Bull’s ability to convert something supposedly “undriveable” on Friday into a car capable of taking pole a day later is, for the non-cynical among us, quite remarkable. Ferrari showed exceptional pace in the first two practice sessions, while McLaren proved that Miami wasn’t a fluke for McLaren, with Piastri benefitting from all the upgraded parts. 

(Not to get sidetracked, but: It’s a continuing point of fascination for me that the teams can often only build one of something, and not two. Do they want different configurations so one car acts as a control for the new bits? Is it a way of subtly reminding the drivers of the hierarchy within the team? Or is it a punishment for something we know nothing about? Did Oscar forget to flush at the McLaren Tech Center? We may never know.)

The lead-up to Imola was marked by a poignant remembrance, with this year’s race being the 30 year anniversary of Senna’s passing. A respectful parade of current F1 drivers was convened, all wearing yellow Senna T-shirts. Well, all except Bottas and Verstappen. It wasn’t a good look, especially for the Red Bull driver. Apparently their T-shirts had been stolen—a ruse that was debunked pretty quickly. 

Verstappen yet again separating himself from the pack, as part of the tribute to Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger

Verstappen yet again separating himself from the pack, as part of the tribute to Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Could it be that the ancient Piquet/Senna rivalry is still simmering, and Max was showing loyalty to his girlfriend’s dad? Quite possibly. It was all rather immature and unseemly. But it did get me thinking: is there a current rivalry that might still be boiling away 30 years from now? 

Max’s reaction to Lewis in FP2 suggests their feud could have some legs. Otherwise, all we tend to see is one great social media love-in for all F1 drivers. I’m a strong advocate for more needle and rivalry. Maybe not at the level of Piquet calling Mansell’s wife ugly, or suggesting Senna was gay, but there’s a middle ground. At least give me Gasly calling Ocon ‘a twat.’

But to answer my own original question: Yes, I think F1 has outgrown Imola. I love the history and revel in anything non-Tilke, but this wonderful circuit meets my main criteria for determining if a track is past its expiration date. That being: Imola usually serves up a better qualifying spectacle than it does a race spectacle.

Qualifying was one of those hours that reminds us all just how impressive a modern Formula One car is. (Even a lowly Williams.) These are huge machines pushing over 1,000 horsepower through those rear Pirellis, with no traction control. The levels of skill, bravery, and accuracy on display from the first minute of qualifying were breathtaking. When Alonso backs it into the tyre barrier, you know the drivers are pushing. Hülkenberg continued his exceptional work and Mercedes continued its dismal season, with Tsunoda popping up between as he quietly builds a very impressive ’24 campaign. 

But this was to be the Max Verstappen show. He beat the rest to the pole and reminded people (myself included) not to always see him as the boy who cried wolf. Could anyone else have taken P1 in that car? Certainly not his teammate, who didn’t even reach Q3. Verstappen’s final lap was electric. The cheeky tow from Hülkenberg must have helped, but the way he attacked Imola’s narrow track was delicious. Qualifying on fresh slicks is about pushing a little further than you have before and hoping it sticks, reveling in the extra grip you’re afforded for those handful of corners. It’s about feel and car control; just look at Verstappen's minute steering corrections on that lap. His girlfriend's dad won’t like it, but his Imola pole was Senna-esque—right on the edge. The McLarens were close. I think we all hoped Ferrari would be faster—including the Tifosi, who are already beginning their Lewis love-in.

Piastri getting intimately acquainted with Sainz's wing at Imola

Piastri getting intimately acquainted with Sainz's wing at Imola

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The race was unspectacular. A shortened DRS zone didn’t help, but there were few overtakes—that Piastri could be so much faster than Sainz and still not overtake was a shame, and an indictment of the track. And the good behavior at the start (the race director must have threatened some stallions heads in beds) meant the race settled into a dead rubber all too quickly. When the action isn’t delivering, I tend to zone in on strategy quirks or interesting driving styles, but there were slim pickings at Imola. 

Verstappen built a decent lead before the first and only stop, until, with 10 laps to go, his hard front tyres really began to fail and Norris smelled blood. The McLaren closed the gap at a rate that completely supported Verstappen's feelings about the RB20 car on Friday. For a few too-brief laps, it looked like we might have a scintillating tussle for first. But even that fizzled out. Yes, the winning margin was under a second, and McLaren has now served notice on Red Bull’s superiority—but dear old Imola couldn’t deliver the spectacle we all deserved. 

Watch: Ayrton Senna Inspired Special Livery! | McLaren's 2024 Monaco Grand Prix McLaren Livery

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Andretti hires Pat Symonds as push to join F1 grid continues
Next article Maternity leave inclusion a concern in new $220 million F1 cost cap proposal

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lando Norris
More from
Lando Norris
The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest

The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest
Why Norris fell away and then "spiralled" back at Verstappen

Why Norris fell away and then "spiralled" back at Verstappen

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Why Norris fell away and then "spiralled" back at Verstappen
McLaren unsure Norris could have passed Verstappen to win F1 Imola GP

McLaren unsure Norris could have passed Verstappen to win F1 Imola GP

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
McLaren unsure Norris could have passed Verstappen to win F1 Imola GP
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Perez's Imola GP setback won't affect his F1 future - Red Bull

Perez's Imola GP setback won't affect his F1 future - Red Bull

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Perez's Imola GP setback won't affect his F1 future - Red Bull
Does Red Bull no longer have F1's fastest car?

Does Red Bull no longer have F1's fastest car?

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Does Red Bull no longer have F1's fastest car?
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Latest news

Brett Moffitt returns to JGR to run Iowa NASCAR Xfinity race

Brett Moffitt returns to JGR to run Iowa NASCAR Xfinity race

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Brett Moffitt returns to JGR to run Iowa NASCAR Xfinity race
RB targets improvements to F1 starts that are "hurting" says Ricciardo

RB targets improvements to F1 starts that are "hurting" says Ricciardo

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
RB targets improvements to F1 starts that are "hurting" says Ricciardo
The drivers who could become Britain's next F1 winners

The drivers who could become Britain's next F1 winners

F2 FIA F2
Imola
The drivers who could become Britain's next F1 winners
Dorna expects to make Indian MotoGP round decision imminently

Dorna expects to make Indian MotoGP round decision imminently

MGP MotoGP
Dorna expects to make Indian MotoGP round decision imminently

Prime

Discover prime content
Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest

Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest
Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?

Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?
Imola Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Imola Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Imola Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest

The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia