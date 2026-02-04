Skip to main content

Formula 1 Williams launch

Christian Horner addresses Alpine rumours as he discusses F1 return

Christian Horner says he'd only return to Formula 1 for the right opportunity amid renewed rumours connecting him to Alpine

Lydia Mee
Published:
Add as a preferred source
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Former Red Bull boss Christian Horner has addressed rumours linking him to a return to Formula 1.

After leaving his role as Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal in July 2025, there have been several rumours of a return for the Briton. Most recently, it has been reported that he is part of a consortium of investors who are keen to buy into Alpine.

"Well, look, so far I've been going to pretty much every team on the grid," he told TODAY when asked about the recent rumours. "I've spoken very little publicly since I left Red Bull. It's flattering that there's often this speculation that I'm going to this team or that team, but that's rife in Formula 1.

"I'd only come back for the right opportunity, working with the right people that are like-minded and want to win. I've got no interest in just taking part."

It has been widely reported that Horner would only be interested in a role that includes ownership in a team.

"Look, I've done my shift, I think," Horner said. "If I were to come back, it would be in a slightly different role to the one that I performed for the last 21 years or so. So we'll see.

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"The interest in the sport is sky-high. There's some fantastic people that want to invest in Formula 1. But I'm in no rush. If my career stops at the end of my time at Red Bull, I've had an incredible run, and as I say, I'd only come back for something that was genuinely exciting and something that could ultimately win."

Former Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies replaced Horner at Red Bull last year. The Milton Keynes outfit finished third in the 2025 constructors' championship with four-time champion Max Verstappen claiming second in the drivers' championship. It now prepares for the 2026 season with a car powered by Red Bull Powertrains in collaboration with Ford.

