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Christian Horner admits he may never return to F1 after Red Bull exit

Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed he is in no rush to return to Formula 1

Lydia Mee

Published: Oct 23, 2026, 11:00 PM

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Christian Horner

Photo by: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images





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Christian Horner has explained that he is in no hurry to return to Formula 1 and that he could live with never working in the paddock again.

Horner was sacked as Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal in July 2025, ending 20 years in charge. Speaking to CBS News anchor Errol Barnett at the Autosport Business Exchange in New York on Wednesday, he said any comeback would have to be a serious project.

Autosport Business Exchange returned to New York City for its second edition, bringing together senior leaders from across motorsport, business and brands at the Manhattan Motorcars showroom to examine racing's growth in America

Christian Horner made his first U.S. appearance at the event since leaving Oracle Red Bull Racing

Other panellists included seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, former chairman and CEO of Formula 1 Chase Carey, General Motors' Mark Reuss, Penske's Jonathan Gibson and NASCAR's Tim Clark

"To be honest with you, I’m not in any particular rush," Horner explained. "And I’m happy just sitting on the periphery at the moment, just watching, having experienced life outside of Formula 1 the last 15 months and knowing the sacrifices that it takes to win in Formula 1.

"For me to go back, it would have to be for the right project. The sacrifices that you need to make, the amount of time it is away, the hours it dominates your life. It would have to be with like-minded people who wanted to win.

"I’ve won almost a third of the races that I’ve ever entered in Formula 1, and I wouldn’t want to go back just to take part. I’d want to go back to compete and then be in a position to invoke change. So it’d have to be something pretty compelling to convince me to go."

Errol Barnett and Christian Horner

Photo by: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Horner has released his autobiography, Drive. When asked if the book hinted at a potential return to the paddock, the Briton explained he would be satisfied with what he has achieved already if his time in the championship is done.

"Honestly, I have no idea. I've loved my time that I’ve done in the sport. I’m a fan of the sport. I’m a fan of Formula 1," he explained.

"And for me, if that’s my time done in Formula 1, I’m OK with that. I’m proud of what I did, and I feel privileged to work with who I did, but there’s still a competitive desire within me.

"And if the right opportunity presented itself, under the right conditions, then I would be prepared to go back, but it would have to be with people who wanted to win at the end of the day. I wouldn’t want to go back just to take part. That just has no appeal to me."

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