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Christian Horner reveals why Netflix made him the villain of "Drive to Survive"

Christian Horner addresses his polarising "Drive to Survive" villain edit and how Netflix transformed his F1 reputation

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Oct 29, 2026, 3:05 AM

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Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Before Netflix brought its cameras into the Formula 1 paddock, team principals were largely viewed as calculating, stoic directors operating quietly from the pitwall. By the time Christian Horner left, the role had evolved into something entirely different. He was no longer just a racing executive; he was one of the most recognisable and fiercely debated antagonists in global television.

Talking with 60 Minutes Australia, Horner addressed the massive cultural shift that completely transformed his public reputation. While some former paddock figures heavily resent their portrayal on Drive to Survive, the 52-year-old takes a highly pragmatic view of his infamous "villain" edit.

Manufactured paddock feuds

Over its multi-season run, the Netflix docuseries struck gold by showing Formula 1 not just as a motorsport, but as a high-stakes corporate soap opera.

At the centre of that drama was Horner, who was frequently pitted against Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and McLaren CEO Zak Brown. The production crews capitalised on every sarcastic press conference remark, every slammed headset, and every bitter political dispute - from the explosive 2021 Abu Dhabi title decider to Red Bull's highly publicised 2022 cost cap breach.

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Horner is under no illusions regarding how the production team edited those interactions to create a compelling, highly dramatised narrative.

"What they love is a rivalry, and they love a protagonist or whatever, and sometimes you know you're the villain, sometimes you're the hero," Horner explained during the interview. "In my case, I was probably more the villain because it suited their rhetoric for making a TV show."

The stratospheric trade-off

If the narrative edit was so ruthless, the obvious question is why Horner and Red Bull continued to grant Netflix such unfettered access. The answer, as is always the case in Formula 1, comes down to raw financials.

Horner willingly absorbed the public backlash because the docuseries was injecting billions of dollars into the championship, transforming Red Bull Racing from a highly successful motorsport division into a globally dominant commercial juggernaut.

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Getty Images

When asked about the actual impact of the streaming series, Horner did not hesitate.

"Huge. It's been an absolute gamechanger in the sport," Horner noted. "And in turn the valuation of the teams has gone stratospheric in comparison [to] where they were pre-Drive to Survive. So it had an enormous effect."

Comfortable in the crosshairs

The consequence of that stratospheric financial growth was a fundamentally changed fanbase. The modern era of Formula 1 brought in millions of new viewers who treated it like tribal warfare, heavily polarising the figures at the top of the pitwall.

Despite the intense vitriol frequently directed his way across social media, Horner remains entirely unbothered by his public perception. Whether fans view him as a ruthless mastermind who delivered 14 World Championships or a toxic antagonist who alienated rival teams, Horner accepts that playing the villain was simply the cost of doing business at the absolute pinnacle of modern motorsport.

"I think you've got to understand that sport is polarising," Horner reflected. "You're gonna have people that like you, you're gonna have people that don't, and you've just got to be comfortable in yourself."

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