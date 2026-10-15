Formula 1

Christian Horner admits that F1 rivalry with Toto Wolff became "theatre"

The two team bosses had a heated rivalry while their squads fought for the F1 title year on year

Ed Hardy Stuart Codling

Published: Oct 15, 2026, 8:08 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, arm wrestle over the trophy on the grid

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Christian Horner has accepted that his long-standing rivalry with Formula 1 counterpart Toto Wolff became ‘more like theatre’ - but still assured it was “authentic”.

Every F1 title between 2010 and 2023 was won by either Wolff’s Mercedes team or Horner’s Red Bull squad, which naturally caused them to be at loggerheads with each other.

This was often captured on Netflix hit Drive to Survive with one particular moment being their heated argument about porpoising at the start of the ground-effect regulations in 2022.

Horner liked to play the role of ‘pantomime villain’ but it’s all died down since his firing in July 2025, as replacement Laurent Mekies is a much more diplomatic individual.

“When the cameras first turned up it was very authentic,” Horner told Autosport. “Then you could feel as the seasons went on that there was considerably more male grooming and it became a little more theatre.

“But I always felt authentic to myself and, of course, these guys are making a TV show so they take hours and hours and hours of footage and it's all about how you edit something.

“You can either make somebody look like the villain or the hero or vice versa. That show has been incredibly successful because it suddenly lifted the lid on some of the rivalries, the personalities, the driver's personalities, some of the characters.”

Christian Horner

Photo by: Autosport

The rivalry between Horner and Wolff reached its peak in 2021 when Red Bull’s Max Verstappen bitterly fought Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton for the drivers’ title.

They collided on several occasions as Verstappen chased his maiden crown with Hamilton hunting for a record-breaking eighth, while the two teams also battled for the constructors’ title.

It ended in the contentious Abu Dhabi finale, where Verstappen dethroned Hamilton to give Red Bull its first drivers’ championship since 2013, while Mercedes took an eighth consecutive teams’ crown.

“Toto is a formidable competitor and Mercedes are a massive team,” added Horner. “The success that they've enjoyed and had, that's what made ‘21 even more important to us.

“But he's emotional, he's competitive, he's driven and we enjoyed a rivalry. I have huge respect for what he's done and achieved but I think in all sports you need to have rivalry.

“You can't all just be best friends all of the time, it's not true to the reality. Certainly that was a way of galvanising the team that Mercedes are the opposition.

“We have to try, as a subsidiary of an energy drinks company, to take them on and take the fight to them.”

Hamilton and Horner on the Abu Dhabi podium in 2021

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Horner was insistent on F1 needing heated rivalries at the front as had happened in years gone by, whether it was Alain Prost versus Ayrton Senna or James Hunt versus Niki Lauda.

Rivalries ultimately play a part in selling tickets and grabbing headlines, likewise in football or cricket, and to Horner it is a natural consequence of teams chasing success.

“It's good to have rivalry, so long as it doesn't spill over into personal,” he said. “It's healthy in sport, whether you have Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho or Ferguson and Wenger.

“It galvanises sport and I think as well within a team, you've got to have a fire in your belly if you want to win.

“Formula 1 is one of the most competitive, hardest sports in the world and you're asking people to do extraordinary things and go to limits that have impact on their family lives and time at home and so on, because it is pretty unsociable.

“So you're galvanising your group that that is the competition and if you can find a weakness, then you can see that it permeates.”

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Christian Horner wanted Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc at Red Bull

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Ed Hardy





Laurent Mekies extends contract as Red Bull's F1 team boss



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



15 h



Laurent Mekies extends contract as Red Bull's F1 team boss





Fred Vasseur "not sure" if Red Bull is currently F1's best team



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Fred Vasseur "not sure" if Red Bull is currently F1's best team





Andrea Stella praises Lando Norris for reaction to Singapore GP sprint clash



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Andrea Stella praises Lando Norris for reaction to Singapore GP sprint clash

More from

Red Bull Racing





Christian Horner opens up on Red Bull F1 exit: “Perhaps it was perceived I had too much influence over the team”



Formula 1



Formula 1 18 h



Christian Horner opens up on Red Bull F1 exit: “Perhaps it was perceived I had too much influence over the team”





Christian Horner's inside story of how Red Bull built its own F1 engine



Formula 1



Christian Horner's inside story of how Red Bull built its own F1 engine





Exclusive video: Christian Horner interview on his Red Bull exit, Mercedes rivalry and more



Formula 1



Exclusive video: Christian Horner interview on his Red Bull exit, Mercedes rivalry and more

Latest news





Christian Horner admits that F1 rivalry with Toto Wolff became "theatre"



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1 4 min



Christian Horner admits that F1 rivalry with Toto Wolff became "theatre"





Spire, Chris Gabehart reject Joe Gibbs Racing premise on deleted texts



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Charlotte II



5 h



Spire, Chris Gabehart reject Joe Gibbs Racing premise on deleted texts





Ricky Stenhouse explains his side of Michael McDowell conflict



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Charlotte II



9 h



Ricky Stenhouse explains his side of Michael McDowell conflict





Barnes: Why IndyCar’s updated licensing system fails its own integrity test



IndyCar



Indy IndyCar 11 h



Barnes: Why IndyCar’s updated licensing system fails its own integrity test

Feature

Discover prime content





Christian Horner's inside story of how Red Bull built its own F1 engine



Formula 1



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Christian Horner's inside story of how Red Bull built its own F1 engine





Exclusive video: Christian Horner interview on his Red Bull exit, Mercedes rivalry and more



Formula 1



By Autosport



Exclusive video: Christian Horner interview on his Red Bull exit, Mercedes rivalry and more





Why Mercedes' latest 2026 F1 update is no downgrade



Formula 1



Singapore GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Why Mercedes' latest 2026 F1 update is no downgrade





'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown



Formula 1



Singapore GP



By Stuart Codling



'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe