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Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell reportedly snap up "Pride and Prejudice" mansion

The former Red Bull boss and his wife Geri Halliwell have reportedly bought Edgcote House, a Grade I-listed Northamptonshire estate with its own racecourse

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 26, 2026, 6:20 PM

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Geri Horner and Christian Horner at the World Premiere of F1 The Movie

Photo by: Getty Images





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Former Red Bull Racing team principal and CEO Christian Horner and his wife, Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, are understood to have bought Edgcote House, the historic Northamptonshire estate that appeared in the BBC's Pride and Prejudice.

The couple are said to have secured the 1,700-acre estate after beating a rival bid of around £52million, according to the Daily Mail. An earlier offer of £45million was reportedly turned down in the summer, when another buyer bid higher, before the Horners returned with a bigger offer. The final price has not been confirmed.

The Grade I-listed house was used as Netherfield in the BBC's 1995 adaptation of the Jane Austen novel, and was once given to Anne of Cleves as part of her divorce settlement from Henry VIII.

The estate includes two professional racing yards, gallops, paddocks and a racecourse, and is expected to become the base for their horse racing operation.

Geri Horner with Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Getty Images

The main house has eight bedrooms and more than 25,000 square feet of living space. It is unclear whether the purchase includes all of the 31 cottages and houses dotted around the wider estate.

The move comes more than a year after Horner was sacked by Red Bull in July 2025, after 20 years leading the Milton Keynes outfit.

He is understood to have received around £80million in "compensation for loss of office", according to the company's accounts.

The Briton returned to the F1 paddock at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone earlier this year, where he talked about a potential return to the championship. "I've enjoyed my time out. I did 20 years straight with the Red Bull guys. I was obviously doing other stuff before that, so it's the first time I've ever had a bit of time to get off the hamster wheel," he told Sky Sports.

"But for me, I'd only look at doing the right thing, something that really had an opportunity to win at the end of the day."

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