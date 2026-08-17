Christian Horner announces UK book tour for new memoir following Red Bull F1 exit

Former Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal Christian Horner has announced a UK book tour this autumn to coincide with the release of his new memoir, Drive.

The 52-year-old revealed the tour will provide fans with the rare opportunity to speak with him directly through live Q&A sessions where he can discuss his two-decade tenure at the Milton Keynes outfit.

"This autumn, I’ll be heading out on a UK book tour to celebrate the publication of my memoir, Drive," Horner wrote on LinkedIn.

"I’ll be reflecting on the defining moments of my career, the experiences from more than two decades in Formula One, and the highs and lows of leading a team at the very top of the sport. We’ll also have a live Q&A, giving you the chance to ask your own questions and hear some of the stories from behind the scenes. Every ticket includes a copy of Drive."

Horner spent 20 years at the helm of Red Bull Racing. Appointed ahead of the 2005 season following the energy drink giant's acquisition of the Jaguar Formula 1 team, he became the youngest team boss in the history of the championship at just 31.

Christian Horner Photo by: Erik Junius

Under his leadership, the team secured six constructors' championships in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2022 and 2023, and eight drivers' titles with Sebastian Vettel (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013) and Max Verstappen (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024).

However, his tenure came to an abrupt end on 9 July 2025 when he was replaced by former Racing Bulls team chief Laurent Mekies.

Since his exit, Horner has kept a relatively low profile, making only occasional appearances in the paddock and at other motorsport events. But the release of Drive is his opportunity to share insights from behind the scenes.

Tickets for the autumn dates are now on general sale.