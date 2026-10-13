Formula 1 Singapore GP

Christian Horner clears air on “dream job” Ferrari rumours and sets return terms

Christian Horner laughs off Ferrari rumours and insists he won't return to the F1 paddock without an ownership stake

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Oct 13, 2026, 12:51 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images





Motorsport Bulls Watch



For Red Bull fans. Keeping watch on Red Bull Racing, with F1 news, driver updates, technical insight and race analysis from Milton Keynes.

Every time a team principal looks mildly stressed on television, Formula 1 fans immediately open Photoshop and start pasting Christian Horner into their team kit.

Over the last few months, the Maranello rumour mill has gone into overdrive. Between Ferrari's messy strategy calls and Horner casually calling the Scuderia a "dream job" in an earlier interview, half the paddock seemed convinced he was packing his bags for Italy.

Well, you can delete those red-shirt edits. In a sit-down with Donald McRae of The Guardian, the 52-year-old former Red Bull boss poured a massive bucket of ice water on the entire idea. If Horner ever returns to the pitwall, he is not doing it as a hired gun—he wants a piece of the company.

The Ferrari "dream job" that is not happening

First off, Horner wants everyone to stop making Fred Vasseur sweat for no reason.

"Fred Vasseur is an experienced guy. He's done a decent job. But I, more than anyone, know the pressures of running a competitive organisation," Horner explained, clearing up the gossip. "My comments got taken out of context."

Sure, Ferrari has the history, the prestige, and the prancing horse logo everyone loves. But Horner pointed out the tiny, glaring detail that armchair team bosses seem to forget: Ferrari is an iconic corporate titan that does not hand out equity to team principals.

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images

"Ferrari is the biggest brand in F1. It's the most historic team," Horner said. "But I've accumulated some phenomenal capital behind me, to look at the next move I potentially make in the sport. That would be with ownership attached to it and Ferrari aren't going to sell shares."

In short: no equity, no Horner.

No more corporate boardrooms

After spending two decades turning Red Bull from a goofy energy drink marketing project into a monster that won 14 world championships, only to get booted without a real explanation after Dietrich Mateschitz passed away, Horner has zero desire to answer to a corporate board ever again.

"I'm happy to sit outside the sport and see what opportunities present themselves over the coming months or years," he revealed. "It's not a prerequisite that I go back. I would only return for the right opportunity with like-minded people that want to win. I would never go back just to take part."

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

That pretty much cuts his options down to a tiny shortlist. Unless an existing privateer wants to sell off a massive slice of the garage, or a wealthy new consortium wants to hand him the keys, Horner isn't showing up to track walks.

Laughing at Toto Wolff and Zak Brown

Naturally, you can't have a Horner interview without a little jab at his favourite rival.

When told that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff claimed he had "broken too much glass" to ever step foot in the paddock again, Horner just grinned. He quickly reminded everyone that Wolff also predicted the new in-house Red Bull Powertrains engine would be "completely shit and a disaster"—right before Max Verstappen took it to victory lane in Bahrain and Singapore.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

He even managed to throw a cheeky stray at McLaren's Zak Brown while he was at it.

"Toto's got it quite easy at the moment. Zak Brown is compromised because he's using Toto's engine, so he can't ruffle feathers," Horner joked, arguing that F1 is boring without a proper grudge match. "All sport needs rivalry, whether it's Ferguson and Wenger, Mourinho and Guardiola. It percolates and polarises."

A tractor sounds pretty good, too

If the phone never rings with an ownership offer, Horner insists he won't lose a wink of sleep over it. With 124 Grand Prix wins, eight drivers' titles, and six constructors' crowns in his pocket, his resume doesn't need padding. Instead of spending 14-hour days in a hot Singapore paddock, he spent race weekend taking his daughter to the West End to watch Hamilton for her 13th birthday.

And what happens if he never comes back at all?

"I had a hell of a run," Horner admitted with a laugh, before floating what his life might look like down the road. "I'm looking forward to finding out. It could be at a race track, it could be sitting on a tractor."

So unless somebody is ready to sign over part of their team, you're far more likely to catch Christian Horner baling hay in the countryside than calling pitstops in Maranello.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Toto Wolff spotted cruising Monaco in a $10million Mercedes Unicorn

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Rahaan Mazumder





Chrisitan Horner “wasn’t given a reason” for his “painful” Red Bull exit after Dietrich Mateschitz’s death



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



2 h



Chrisitan Horner “wasn’t given a reason” for his “painful” Red Bull exit after Dietrich Mateschitz’s death





Kimi Antonelli hit with a major pre-race scare in Singapore



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Kimi Antonelli hit with a major pre-race scare in Singapore





George Russell handed another 20-place penalty before the Singapore Grand Prix



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



George Russell handed another 20-place penalty before the Singapore Grand Prix

More from

Christian Horner





Christian Horner announces UK book tour for new memoir following Red Bull F1 exit



Formula 1



Formula 1



Dutch GP



Christian Horner announces UK book tour for new memoir following Red Bull F1 exit





Christian Horner opens up on F1 future as he makes paddock return at British GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



British GP



Christian Horner opens up on F1 future as he makes paddock return at British GP





Christian Horner explains Monaco E-Prix visit after Red Bull F1 exit



Formula E



Formula E



Monaco ePrix II



Christian Horner explains Monaco E-Prix visit after Red Bull F1 exit

More from

Red Bull Racing





Fred Vasseur "not sure" if Red Bull is currently F1's best team



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



4 h



Fred Vasseur "not sure" if Red Bull is currently F1's best team





Charles Leclerc admits he missed a chance against Max Verstappen – but not the obvious one



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



20 h



Charles Leclerc admits he missed a chance against Max Verstappen – but not the obvious one





How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence

Latest news





Christian Horner clears air on “dream job” Ferrari rumours and sets return terms



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Singapore GP



Christian Horner clears air on “dream job” Ferrari rumours and sets return terms





Adrien Fourmaux confident of WRC drive despite 2027 uncertainty



WRC



WRC WRC 21 min



Adrien Fourmaux confident of WRC drive despite 2027 uncertainty





Ducati rubbishes claim 2026 MotoGP bike built specifically for Marc Marquez



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Indonesian GP



41 min



Ducati rubbishes claim 2026 MotoGP bike built specifically for Marc Marquez





MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together

Feature

Discover prime content





Why Mercedes' latest 2026 F1 update is no downgrade



Formula 1



Singapore GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Why Mercedes' latest 2026 F1 update is no downgrade





'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown



Formula 1



Singapore GP



By Stuart Codling



'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown





What we learned from the 2026 F1 Singapore GP sprint and qualifying



Formula 1



Singapore GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from the 2026 F1 Singapore GP sprint and qualifying





How Honda plans a return to being an F1 powerhouse



Formula 1



By Ronald Vording



How Honda plans a return to being an F1 powerhouse

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe