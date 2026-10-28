Formula 1 United States GP

Christian Horner reveals details of Red Bull exit in emotional interview

Horner reveals the potential reason behind his ousting, claiming the Austrian corporate board felt he had entirely hijacked the Formula 1 team's identity

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Oct 28, 2026, 6:30 PM

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Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images





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For Red Bull fans. Keeping watch on Red Bull Racing, with F1 news, driver updates, technical insight and race analysis from Milton Keynes.

Ever since Red Bull unceremoniously dropped Christian Horner on 9 July 2025, the Formula 1 paddock has been buzzing with endless speculation about what actually triggered the guillotine.

Was it the early-2024 allegations? Was it the fact that Red Bull only managed to win two grand prix races in the first half of 2025? Or was it Max Verstappen’s camp finally forcing a hard ultimatum?

Now, thanks to 60 Minutes Australia, Horner's side of the story has finally come to light. And he certainly did not hold back on the executives who pushed him out the door.

The brutal execution

For the past 15 months, Horner has enjoyed the quiet luxury of his sprawling English country estate, cashing in on his severance package. But time clearly hasn't fully healed the wound of how his 20-year career at Milton Keynes ended.

When asked about the exact moment his tenure was terminated, Horner dropped his usual PR-trained media guard.

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

"I never imagined to be in this position," Horner said, looking visibly tense. "It was a very difficult time because it was so... brutally executed. I mean, I put my heart and soul into that business, and suddenly to have it taken away was very tough."

The "Christian Racing" power struggle

For those closely following the internal dynamics at Red Bull, it is well known that ever since co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz passed away, the corporate power struggle between the Austrian parent company and Horner’s race team has been a ticking time bomb.

Horner finally offered an answer: his firing could have been a battle over identity and control, not just track performance.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing, Team Principal Christian Horner

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

"Perhaps I was deemed to have too much control," Horner revealed. "I mean, I was told it was more like Christian Racing than Red Bull Racing."

The $3billion reality check

Horner wasn't just there to lament his exit, however. When the interviewer pressed him on whether he would have sacked himself given the team's undeniable mid-2025 slump, Horner got fiercely defensive and immediately pulled out the receipts.

He delivered a verbal stat-sheet that effectively served as a massive reality check to the executives who claimed he was hurting the brand.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"I think that Formula 1 is a results-based business," Horner fired back. "If you look at the bare facts, I delivered 124 victories, 14 world championships, 287 podiums, and a win ratio of one in four. I drove sponsorship revenues of probably over $3billion into the business and created an engine from scratch."

It is incredibly hard to argue with that maths. Regardless of the internal politics and off-track drama, the empire he built at Milton Keynes is undeniable.

Looking through the window

The bitter irony of Horner's exit is that immediately after he was fired, the Red Bull squad suddenly found its footing again. Max Verstappen went on an absolute tear, winning six of the next nine races to stabilise the team.

While Horner claimed he took satisfaction in leaving the team in good shape, he admitted that watching his drivers celebrate without him has been a bitter pill to swallow.

"What hurt was seeing all the people not being able to share that moment with them," Horner confessed. "It's kind of looking through the window of a party that you're not invited to."

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