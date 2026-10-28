Formula 1 United States GP

Christian Horner addresses past misconduct allegations in new interview

Christian Horner has addressed the misconduct allegations made against him during his Red Bull tenure

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Oct 28, 2026, 11:51 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Motorsport.com Graphics (34)

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images



Motorsport Bulls Watch

For Red Bull fans. Keeping watch on Red Bull Racing, with F1 news, driver updates, technical insight and race analysis from Milton Keynes.

The allegations surrounding Christian Horner's final months at Red Bull Racing still draw questions from fans despite him being cleared of any wrongdoing. Now, 15 months after his exit from the team, Horner has finally broken his silence on that time. 

Sitting down with 60 Minutes Australia, the former team principal addressed the allegations with uncompromising defiance.

The allegations

In December 2023, a female employee lodged a formal grievance against Horner regarding inappropriate and controlling behaviour. Following a massive independent investigation by an external specialist barrister, Red Bull GmbH officially cleared Horner of any wrongdoing on 28 February 2024. 

The story did not end there. Barely 24 hours after he was cleared, an anonymous email containing a file of 79 alleged WhatsApp screenshots between Horner and the complainant was leaked to hundreds of F1 journalists, team principals and FIA executives.

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Horner maintains a hardline stance on his innocence.

"Look, I deny any accusations that have been made against me," Horner stated firmly during the broadcast.

Horner: "I trusted the process"

Following the initial clearance, the complainant lodged a formal appeal, which triggered a secondary investigation. On 8 August 2024, Red Bull GmbH announced that a second independent lawyer had also dismissed the appeal, fully exonerating Horner for a second time. 

When asked if he had any regrets or wished he had handled the turbulent period differently, Horner did not flinch.

"I think probably enough has been written and said about it... for me it's about looking forward rather than backwards now," Horner said. "So no regrets. Look, I think, as I say, I followed the process; I believed in the process; it was dismissed twice. You move, you know, you focus on the next challenges in your life, your career, and obviously the priorities of your family."

The cost of fame

Throughout the ordeal, Horner presented a united front with his wife, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, most notably walking hand-in-hand down the paddock at the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix immediately after the anonymous leak hit the press.

Looking back, Horner attributes much of the sensationalism surrounding that time to his high-profile marriage and his outsized celebrity status fuelled by Netflix's Drive to Survive.

Geri Halliwell, Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing, Drive to Survive Season 7

Geri Halliwell, Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing, Drive to Survive Season 7

Photo by: Netflix

"Obviously as a public person, as a public couple, inevitably there was going to be media attention around it... of which there was significant in that period," Horner admitted. "Suddenly you go from the back pages to the front pages... [marrying a Spice Girl] didn't help. Suddenly that then turbocharged it."

Red Bull ultimately dropped Horner in July 2025 following a string of internal power struggles and a dip in track performance, but a return to the paddock is still expected in one way or another. 

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :

Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Christian Horner reveals details of Red Bull exit in emotional interview

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Rahaan Mazumder



Fred Vasseur reveals two costly moments that denied Ferrari US GP double podium

Formula 1

Formula 1

United States GP

Fred Vasseur reveals two costly moments that denied Ferrari US GP double podium



Toto Wolff reveals he is actively vetting “two or three people” to replace him at Mercedes

Formula 1

Formula 1

United States GP

Toto Wolff reveals he is actively vetting “two or three people” to replace him at Mercedes



George Russell reveals he lost sleep over his own driving, not the F1 championship

Formula 1

Formula 1

United States GP

George Russell reveals he lost sleep over his own driving, not the F1 championship

More from

Christian Horner



Christian Horner clears air on “dream job” Ferrari rumours and sets return terms

Formula 1

Formula 1

Singapore GP

Christian Horner clears air on “dream job” Ferrari rumours and sets return terms



Christian Horner “wasn’t given a reason” for his “painful” Red Bull exit after Dietrich Mateschitz’s death

Formula 1

Formula 1

Singapore GP

Christian Horner “wasn’t given a reason” for his “painful” Red Bull exit after Dietrich Mateschitz’s death



Christian Horner announces UK book tour for new memoir following Red Bull F1 exit

Formula 1

Formula 1

Dutch GP

Christian Horner announces UK book tour for new memoir following Red Bull F1 exit

More from

Red Bull Racing



Max Verstappen sits out for Red Bull in Mexico GP FP1

Formula 1

Formula 1

United States GP

7 h

Max Verstappen sits out for Red Bull in Mexico GP FP1



Why Aston Martin and Red Bull were asked about an unlikely F1 engine partnership

Formula 1

Formula 1

United States GP

14 h

Why Aston Martin and Red Bull were asked about an unlikely F1 engine partnership



Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time

Formula 1

United States GP

Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time

Latest news



Cleetus McFarland set to compete full-time for 2027 ARCA championship

ARCA

ARCA ARCA 2 h

Cleetus McFarland set to compete full-time for 2027 ARCA championship



IndyCar veteran Sting Ray Robb secures United Autosports Asian Le Mans seat

IndyCar

Indy IndyCar 4 h

IndyCar veteran Sting Ray Robb secures United Autosports Asian Le Mans seat



Five things to look out for at the F1 Mexico GP

Formula 1

F1 Formula 1

Mexican GP

7 h

Five things to look out for at the F1 Mexico GP



Every time NASCAR took a win away due yellow line violations

NASCAR Cup

NAS NASCAR Cup

Talladega II

7 h

Every time NASCAR took a win away due yellow line violations

Feature

Discover prime content



The one aspect of the 2026 US GP that should be a blueprint for F1 2027

Formula 1

United States GP

By Jake Boxall-Legge

The one aspect of the 2026 US GP that should be a blueprint for F1 2027



A strategic masterclass: How Kimi Antonelli put himself on the cusp of F1 title at the US GP

Formula 1

United States GP

By Jake Boxall-Legge

A strategic masterclass: How Kimi Antonelli put himself on the cusp of F1 title at the US GP



How Verstappen and Antonelli were both “surprised” in United States GP qualifying

Formula 1

United States GP

By Stuart Codling

How Verstappen and Antonelli were both “surprised” in United States GP qualifying



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP

Formula 1

United States GP

By Jake Boxall-Legge

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe