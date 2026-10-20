Formula 1 Singapore GP
Christian Horner: Kimi Antonelli has 'earned' the right to be Mercedes' number one
Kimi Antonelli is on course to become F1's youngest world champion and earn the right for Mercedes to pick him as its number-one driver over George Russell
Ed Hardy Stuart Codling
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 11:16 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Christian Horner reckons the soon-to-be Formula 1 world champion Kimi Antonelli has ‘earned’ his right to become the outright number-one driver at Mercedes after a dominant 2026.
The 20-year-old holds a 102-point lead over team-mate George Russell in second with six rounds remaining this season, so he can clinch the title in Austin next time out.
Antonelli has achieved this in only his second year of F1 and thanks to 14 podiums including eight wins, while he has had the upper hand on Russell who entered 2026 as the title favourite.
Read Also:
So Horner thinks Antonelli is the man to lead the dominant Mercedes forwards if another squad becomes a threat, amid an ongoing debate over whether teams should prioritise a driver.
Horner’s Red Bull outfit was often in favour of this during his time as team boss from 2005 to 2025, first with Sebastian Vettel and then Max Verstappen - both of whom won four world titles each.
McLaren, for example, had a contrasting approach last year with Oscar Piastri and eventual champion Lando Norris, who were given equal treatment but almost beaten by Verstappen.
Or, as referred to by Horner, in 1986 when Williams produced the constructors’ title-winning FW11 for Nigel Mansell and Nelson Piquet, who lost the drivers’ crown to McLaren’s Alain Prost.
Mansell's hopes of winning the 1986 title dramatically ended with an exploding tyre at the Australia finale
Photo by: Sutton Images
“It's very hard to keep everybody happy all the time,” Horner told Autosport. “You’ve just got to be honest and with the principles of ‘okay, what are the objectives here’.
“At the end of the day, the team is what comes first and the drivers are ultimately contractors. To promise both drivers that you can be able to win a world championship is unrealistic.
“Ultimately there will be one driver that achieves superiority on track and they're both given the same chance, they're both given the same equipment, but you earn the respect and a status within a team by what you do on a track.
“It’s like Kimi Antonelli at the moment. He's earning that position in that team by what he's doing on circuit and if there came to a tight fight between him and a rival from another team, the team would have to take a stance.
“Otherwise they risk losing a championship in the way that Williams potentially did with Mansell and Piquet against Prost all those years ago. So it's just how you set your stall out to go racing.”
The motivation behind Red Bull always picking a number one perhaps stemmed from 2010 when Vettel and team-mate Mark Webber often collided while vying for the title.
It almost led to Ferrari’s Fernando Alonso clinching that championship, but then from 2011 Vettel asserted dominance over Webber with Verstappen doing similar over his various team-mates.
Everything at Red Bull is built around Verstappen
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
“What it taught me in the early days, we were a young team, we just started winning and then all the pressures that go with winning and the expectations suddenly rise,” added Horner.
“The media scrutiny and the spotlight is on you, everything is being analysed to the nth degree and you've just got to stick to your principles.
“You can't keep everybody happy all of the time and it's doing what is best for the team.
"That's what my job was, I was employed to do the best for Red Bull Racing which meant winning.”
Read Also:
Formula 1Christian Horner calls for F1 budget cap rethink: "Teams are spending $500 or $600m"
Formula 1Why Christian Horner sees history repeating itself for Adrian Newey at Aston Martin
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Lando Norris suffers defeat to F1 rivals in hilarious UNO showdown
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Ed Hardy
How Geri Halliwell helped Christian Horner deal with fan hate
Formula 1
Formula 1
How Geri Halliwell helped Christian Horner deal with fan hate
When will Mercedes become F1 world champions in 2026?
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
When will Mercedes become F1 world champions in 2026?
Christian Horner calls for F1 budget cap rethink: "Teams are spending $500 or $600m"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Christian Horner calls for F1 budget cap rethink: "Teams are spending $500 or $600m"
More from
George Russell
Mercedes explains why its upgrade made its F1 car harder to drive
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Mercedes explains why its upgrade made its F1 car harder to drive
Why Mercedes switched George Russell to its old F1 car spec in Singapore
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Why Mercedes switched George Russell to its old F1 car spec in Singapore
As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?
More from
Red Bull Racing
Did Max Verstappen already know the impact of Red Bull’s big upgrade when he signed his new deal?
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Did Max Verstappen already know the impact of Red Bull’s big upgrade when he signed his new deal?
Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense
Formula 1
Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense
Why Christian Horner sees history repeating itself for Adrian Newey at Aston Martin
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Why Christian Horner sees history repeating itself for Adrian Newey at Aston Martin
Latest news
Christian Horner: Kimi Antonelli has 'earned' the right to be Mercedes' number one
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
5 min
Christian Horner: Kimi Antonelli has 'earned' the right to be Mercedes' number one
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
Formula 1
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
FIA ratifies key 2027 WRC sporting regulations
WRC
WRC WRC 1 h
FIA ratifies key 2027 WRC sporting regulations
Toprak Razgatlioglu to miss the rest MotoGP season due to shoulder injury
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Australian GP
2 h
Toprak Razgatlioglu to miss the rest MotoGP season due to shoulder injury
Feature
Discover prime content
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1
Formula 1
By Pat Symonds
How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1
Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027
Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe