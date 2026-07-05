Christian Horner opens up on F1 future as he makes paddock return at British GP

Former Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal Christian Horner has returned to the Formula 1 paddock at the British Grand Prix, addressing mounting speculation regarding a potential comeback with Alpine or Chinese automotive giant BYD.

Horner's visit marked his first appearance since his abrupt exit from the Milton Keynes outfit in July 2025. Since his departure, the Briton has been at the centre of multiple rumours linking him to a return, including through a minority stake in Alpine and as part of a potential 12th team with BYD.

"First time I've come back, so it's great to be back here at Silverstone," Horner told Sky Sports F1 ahead of the British Grand Prix. "Ultimately, I'm a fan. I've not missed one since '93, so it's good to be here."

When pressed on whether F1 fans might see him return as a competitor, Horner remained relatively coy.

"Look, I've enjoyed my time out. I did 20 years straight with the Red Bull guys. I was obviously doing other stuff before that, so it's the first time I've ever had a bit of time to get off the hamster wheel," he said.

"But for me, I'd only look at doing the right thing, something that really had an opportunity to win at the end of the day."

Addressing the Alpine and BYD rumours, the 52-year-old added: "The great thing is that Formula 1 is in such a great place, and the racing's been super this year. Stepping back and watching it from behind the scenes, the interest in Formula 1 is sky-high. So there's so much interest from people who want to get involved in Formula 1. We'll see. I'm in no rush.

"BYD. Huge entity, huge, huge, huge company. But there has been so much speculation. I think I've been [linked] to every team on the grid so far, so I'm just here to enjoy the racing."