Formula 1 United States GP

Christian Horner: Building Red Bull’s F1 engine was “scary as hell”

Christian Horner reflects on taking Red Bull’s Ford-partnered engine from a “complete startup” to a race winner in its first season

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 19, 2026, 9:13 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images





Motorsport Bulls Watch



For Red Bull fans. Keeping watch on Red Bull Racing, with F1 news, driver updates, technical insight and race analysis from Milton Keynes.

Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has admitted that building the team’s in-house power unit from scratch was “scary as hell”, after the engine claimed its first race wins this 2026 season. This comes despite him being axed from the team a year earlier.

Horner was removed from his position in Milton Keynes after the 2025 British Grand Prix. A bout of poor results and controversy led to this moment, with the Briton being eventually replaced by Laurent Mekies, who was, at the time, leading the Racing Bulls sister team. Horner, however, had been leading Red Bull’s partnership with Ford after Honda withdrew from the championship.

This Ford-partnered power unit hit the track for the first time this year and has since been labelled as the benchmark internal combustion engine by the FIA. Max Verstappen also gave the power unit its first win at Sepang, and another in Singapore.

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Laurent Mekies, Red Bull Racing Team Principal

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Talking to Motorsport.com about his power train triumph, he said: “It was arguably the biggest challenge I had in my time at Red Bull, because it was from nothing. There was nothing there. [It was] a complete startup. To see the milestones that engine was achieving, producing [a] manufacturing facility, manufacturing pistons, machining cylinders out of solid blocks, it was amazing, the commitment that went into that project.

“It was scary as hell because we had no experience of building engines.”

He added: “The satisfaction of seeing that engine win in its 16th race in its first year, I take great pride in that. Tremendous pride in the people, what they have done and achieved, because in many respects it’s easy to underestimate the challenges of taking an engine from scratch, particularly within the most complex set of engine regulations in the history of the sport, and beating teams and manufacturers with so much more experience.”

The interview comes ahead of the release of Horner’s memoir, Drive, in which he also claims Niki Lauda tried to hire him as Mercedes team principal before Toto Wolff took the job.

Red Bull heads to Austin seven points behind McLaren in the battle for third in the constructors’ championship.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article How soon can Mercedes win the 2026 F1 constructors' championship?

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Alex Harrington





Lando Norris faces anxious wait as F2 prepares to decide future of his racing team



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Lando Norris faces anxious wait as F2 prepares to decide future of his racing team





Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win





Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"

More from

Christian Horner





Christian Horner clears air on “dream job” Ferrari rumours and sets return terms



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Christian Horner clears air on “dream job” Ferrari rumours and sets return terms





Christian Horner “wasn’t given a reason” for his “painful” Red Bull exit after Dietrich Mateschitz’s death



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Christian Horner “wasn’t given a reason” for his “painful” Red Bull exit after Dietrich Mateschitz’s death





Christian Horner announces UK book tour for new memoir following Red Bull F1 exit



Formula 1



Formula 1



Dutch GP



Christian Horner announces UK book tour for new memoir following Red Bull F1 exit

More from

Red Bull Racing





How Geri Halliwell helped Christian Horner deal with fan hate



Formula 1



Formula 1



How Geri Halliwell helped Christian Horner deal with fan hate





Did Max Verstappen already know the impact of Red Bull’s big upgrade when he signed his new deal?



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Did Max Verstappen already know the impact of Red Bull’s big upgrade when he signed his new deal?





Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense



Formula 1



Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense

Latest news





Barcelona set to host IndyCar race in 2027 under multi-year deal



IndyCar



Indy IndyCar 2 h



Barcelona set to host IndyCar race in 2027 under multi-year deal





Winners and losers from a Chase-altering NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Phoenix II



4 h



Winners and losers from a Chase-altering NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix





Heart of Racing rules Valkyrie GTP step next year ‘too soon’ for IMSA standout Barrichello



IMSA



IMSA IMSA 4 h



Heart of Racing rules Valkyrie GTP step next year ‘too soon’ for IMSA standout Barrichello





Sergio Perez: Debut Cadillac season "without a doubt one of my best years"



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



4 h



Sergio Perez: Debut Cadillac season "without a doubt one of my best years"

Feature

Discover prime content





How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1



Formula 1



By Pat Symonds



How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1





Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027



Formula 1



Singapore GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027





Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense





Why Christian Horner sees history repeating itself for Adrian Newey at Aston Martin



Formula 1



Singapore GP



By Ronald Vording



Why Christian Horner sees history repeating itself for Adrian Newey at Aston Martin

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe