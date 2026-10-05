Christian Horner responds to Red Bull - Ford Malaysia win

Max Verstappen delivered the first win for Red Bull of the 2026 Formula 1 season in Malaysia at the Bahrain Grand Prix, extending his win tally to an incredible 72. While it was a triumphant return to the top of the podium for the Dutchman, it was a huge moment for the team's partnership with Ford. Christian Horner, the man who set this chapter in motion, has now reacted to the win.

Horner, who has recently caused chaos at Ferrari after he admitted he'd be interested in a team principal role there, posted an image to his Instagram stories. The photo, a bare Red Bull Ford Powertrains engine sitting on a dyno rig with its cylinder heads shining and red anodised intake covers, is a sight to behold.

"From a hole in the ground to race winner in five years. Huge congratulations to Red Bull Ford Powertrains, Max and the whole team. An incredible achievement!"

Red Bull Powertrains was founded in 2021 after Honda announced it was leaving F1. This left Red Bull with two options: ask another manufacturer like Mercedes or Ferrari for one of their power units, or build its own power unit from nothing. Horner chose the latter, and this season, after just 16 races, the engine partnership with Ford bare fruit with its first win.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images

The four-time champion had already achieved seven podium finishes before the Malaysia weekend, but a win is a totally different animal, especially since the Blue Oval hasn't won anything since 2003. These 23 years have been a long wait for the American brand, but it could hardly have asked for a better race or driver with which to end it.

Martin Brundle, talking on Sky Sports F1, was impressed by the outfit's success.

"Christian Horner got a very good group of people together to start the Red Bull Powertrains project," the former driver-turned-commentator said. "That's a hugely impressive victory for the team - power unit and chassis - from Milton Keynes."