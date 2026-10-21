Formula 1 United States GP

Christian Horner reveals new details of controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

Christian Horner has revealed that he deliberately pressured race director Michael Masi to restart the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 21, 2026, 7:05 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2nd position, congratulates Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Christian Horner's memoir, Drive, begins with the contentious 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - a Formula 1 race that many still find divisive to this day. For the first time, the Briton revealed that he deliberately put pressure on Michael Masi to restart the race after Nicholas Latifi crashed his Williams, causing a safety car.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen and then-Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton entered the last race of the 2021 season on even points. And in the final laps of the race, Hamilton was ahead, but a freshly pitted Verstappen had new rubber with just five lapped cars between them as they drove the circuit behind the safety car. Overtaking all five cars would be a tough ask for the young Dutchman.

“My heart sank,” Horner wrote. “That meant that Max would have to pass all five cars before getting to Lewis, which was impossible in one racing lap.

“I decided to apply some more pressure on race control. ‘Come on, Michael, we need to get this race going; why aren’t we getting these lapped cars out the way?’”

Masi, in what became a highly controversial move, unlapped only the cars between the pair and restarted the race with just one lap left. This move ultimately gave Verstappen the championship win with him able to easily dispatch Hamilton on his new tyres. Masi was replaced for the 2022 season.

Horner explained on the High Performance Podcast that he only realised that year, once radio messages to the race director began to be broadcast, that Toto Wolff had been speaking directly to Masi.

“Hang on, that’s not on? You’re putting pressure on the referee here,” Horner said. “So I was like to our team manager, ‘Get me on the line’, because I never spoke to Charlie Whiting in 15 years that he was there.”

He insisted Red Bull had done nothing wrong at the end.

“He made the decision, which was within his remit, as per the regulations to be able to do, but it had never been done before, to allow the cars between Max and Lewis to unlap,” Horner said. “It wasn’t our fault but we’re in a position where we’ve got this one lap to have a crack at it, and if anyone is going to deliver you on a lap like that, it’s Max. What happened, happened.”

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Lewis Hamilton's "secret" Red Bull meeting revealed after 14 years

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Alex Harrington





Lando Norris faces anxious wait as F2 prepares to decide future of his racing team



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Lando Norris faces anxious wait as F2 prepares to decide future of his racing team





Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win





Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"

More from

Lewis Hamilton





Oscar Piastri on his Singapore puncture: “Ironically, it probably helped”



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Oscar Piastri on his Singapore puncture: “Ironically, it probably helped”





'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown



Formula 1



Singapore GP



'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown





Why Ferrari caved in to Lewis Hamilton’s failed Singapore F1 gamble



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Why Ferrari caved in to Lewis Hamilton’s failed Singapore F1 gamble

More from

Ferrari





Ferrari promotes F2 racer to F1 reserve driver role



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Ferrari promotes F2 racer to F1 reserve driver role





Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense



Formula 1



Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense





The six drivers doing double duty in Portimao GTWCE and Barcelona WEC this weekend



WEC



WEC



Barcelona



The six drivers doing double duty in Portimao GTWCE and Barcelona WEC this weekend

Latest news





McLaren held fresh talks after Singapore GP clash as Lando Norris promises to "make better decisions"



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



7 min



McLaren held fresh talks after Singapore GP clash as Lando Norris promises to "make better decisions"





2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Indonesian GP



2 h



2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more





Zane Smith fined $50,000 by NASCAR for ramming Carson Hocevar after Phoenix Cup race



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Phoenix II



9 h



Zane Smith fined $50,000 by NASCAR for ramming Carson Hocevar after Phoenix Cup race





FIA expects F1 races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi to continue as planned



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



14 h



FIA expects F1 races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi to continue as planned

Feature

Discover prime content





Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40



Formula 1



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40





How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1



Formula 1



By Pat Symonds



How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1





Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027



Formula 1



Singapore GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027





Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe