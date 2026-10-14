Formula 1 Singapore GP

Christian Horner reveals secret battle with panic attacks during F1 career

Christian Horner credits doctors with helping him recognise shallow breathing and anxiety after years of F1 pitwall stress

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Oct 14, 2026, 10:52 AM

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Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images





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Behind the polished pitwall pitboards, podium champagne, and relentless political maneuvering, Formula 1 extracts a grueling, often invisible toll on the individuals steering its multi-million-dollar operations. For two decades, Christian Horner presented an unflappable exterior as Red Bull Racing's figurehead, projecting absolute composure across intense title showdowns and bitter paddock wars.

However, in a deeply revealing conversation with The Guardian, the 52-year-old former team principal pulled back the curtain on the severe physiological distress he weathered behind the scenes, detailing how chronic stress eventually culminated in terrifying panic attacks.

Mistaking panic attacks for 'too much coffee'

The relentless demands of managing a championship-winning team across a sprawling calendar eventually took a tangible physical toll. Horner recalled experiencing alarming cardiovascular and respiratory episodes, which he initially tried to dismiss as routine fatigue or excessive caffeine intake.

"I didn't know what it was," Horner admitted when describing the onset of the attacks. "You suddenly feel dizzy and conscious of your breathing, and you think there's something strange going on. I put it down to having had too much coffee on an oppressive, muggy, thundery day."

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When the episodes recurred, Horner sought medical evaluation, only to find that the root cause was psychological overload rather than a somatic illness.

"Then it happened again. I got checked out, and there was nothing physically the matter," Horner revealed. "They said, 'We think you have anxiety. Your breathing's very shallow.' It was my body telling me you're pushing pretty hard here. I'm able to recognise the symptoms now and let it go, and breathe."

The "identity" void and praising Toto Wolff

The physical manifestations of stress were eventually compounded by an abrupt identity vacuum following his unexpected departure from Red Bull in July 2025. After spending 20 years as the central decision-maker in Milton Keynes, being suddenly removed from that high-octane environment triggered a period of profound existential reflection.

Reflecting on the psychological shock, Horner paid unexpected tribute to his fiercest career rival, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, who has spoken publicly about his own history with clinical depression and therapy.

"Toto was very brave to talk openly about such a factor for people our age," Horner acknowledged. "I hadn't experienced those issues, but I had an appreciation during this period of how people could [suffer]."

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Horner emphasised that when high-performing professionals have their vocational purpose abruptly severed, the psychological fallout can be devastating.

"The identity of many middle-aged guys is through their work. Suddenly you have that stripped and taken from you," Horner explained. "Who are you? What are you? What is your purpose? You either curl up into a ball or brush yourself down and get up."

Life off the 24-race carousel

While Horner maintains that Formula 1 remains the primary arena that excites him professionally, stepping away from the paddock has provided an unprecedented lifestyle reset. After missing countless personal milestones over 21 consecutive seasons, Horner was able to spend race weekend in London celebrating his daughter Olivia's 13th birthday, taking her to the West End to watch the musical Hamilton.

Asked what elements of the sport he genuinely misses, Horner was unequivocal about where the line is drawn.

"The people, the team, the competition. I still love the sport," Horner concluded. "But I don't miss the travel and politics."

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