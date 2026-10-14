Formula 1 Singapore GP
Christian Horner reveals why he chose 2021 Abu Dhabi GP to open his memoir
The former Red Bull team principal explains why he chose the divisive 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to open his new memoir
Alex Harrington
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 3:36 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Most racing memoirs begin with a story of a childhood moment or an experience that opened up a life to the world of motorsport. But Christian Horner's Drive skips the foreplay and goes straight to the good bit: the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The now-legendary race confirmed Max Verstappen's first Formula 1 world title, albeit while being a little divisive.
The former Red Bull chief explained why he chose to start his book here in a discussion with Motorsport.com ahead of the book's 22 October release.
A hook using a season worthy of a whole book
"I just wanted to grab the reader, you know, page one," Horner said, treating the opening as a storytelling decision rather than something he needed to get off his chest.
Then-Mercedes driver Hamilton and Red Bull ace Verstappen arrived at the finale level on points - a rare end to what was an exciting year. Red Bull also went in 28 points behind Mercedes in the constructors' standings. Horner argues the whole thing was beyond fiction:
"That season was an epic. I mean, the whole book could have just been about 2021. But you know, all of that coming down to that final race in Abu Dhabi. There was so much pressure through that year, such an intense rivalry between Lewis and Max and the two teams and it culminating in Abu Dhabi where both drivers arrive equal on points.
"If it had been a script in a film you'd have never believed it. It felt like a good place to start and then unpack things from there."
There is also the matter of what that race left behind. The last-lap finish remains contentious, and it ended with then race director Michael Masi leaving his post. Starting there means Horner owns the most argued-over chapter of his career from the first page, instead of leaving critics to describe it for him. For a book promoted as an account of roughly 20 years in Formula 1, that is a confident way to begin.
Christian Horner
Photo by: Autosport
Toto Wolff was the opponent Red Bull needed
Focus then turned to the other side of the pitwall, where Horner's rival, Toto Wolff, sat in his Mercedes garage. With our own Stuart Codling comparing their relationship to old comedy double act Hinge and Bracket, a pair who love to hate each other, Horner was unsurprisingly warm towards his former nemesis.
"Toto's a formidable competitor and Mercedes are a massive team and of course the success that they've enjoyed and had... that's what made '21 even more important to us. But he's emotional, he's competitive, he's driven and we enjoyed our rivalry.
"I mean, I have huge respect for what he's done and achieved. But I think in all sport, you need to have rivalry. You can't all just be best friends all of the time. It's not true to the reality. And certainly, that was a way of galvanising the team that - Mercedes are the opposition. We have to try and, as a subsidiary of an energy drinks company, take them on and take the fight to them."
Horner's UK book tour runs from 17 to 26 October, with a copy of the book included in each ticket. His career is a culmination of 124 grand prix victories, 14 world titles, 287 podium finishes across 405 races. With a record like that to his name, you could open a book at any point. But choosing the night his rivalry with Hamilton and Mercedes truly reached its peak - that's what makes it a page-turner.
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Martin Brundle reacts to "bizarre" Lewis Hamilton Singapore GP strategy choice
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Alex Harrington
Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era
More from
Christian Horner
Christian Horner clears air on “dream job” Ferrari rumours and sets return terms
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Christian Horner clears air on “dream job” Ferrari rumours and sets return terms
Christian Horner “wasn’t given a reason” for his “painful” Red Bull exit after Dietrich Mateschitz’s death
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Christian Horner “wasn’t given a reason” for his “painful” Red Bull exit after Dietrich Mateschitz’s death
Christian Horner announces UK book tour for new memoir following Red Bull F1 exit
Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Christian Horner announces UK book tour for new memoir following Red Bull F1 exit
More from
Red Bull Racing
Christian Horner opens up on Red Bull F1 exit: “Perhaps it was perceived I had too much influence over the team”
Formula 1
Formula 1 1 h
Christian Horner opens up on Red Bull F1 exit: “Perhaps it was perceived I had too much influence over the team”
Christian Horner's inside story of how Red Bull built its own F1 engine
Formula 1
Christian Horner's inside story of how Red Bull built its own F1 engine
Exclusive video: Christian Horner interview on his Red Bull exit, Mercedes rivalry and more
Formula 1
Exclusive video: Christian Horner interview on his Red Bull exit, Mercedes rivalry and more
Latest news
Into the unknown: What to expect from WEC's Barcelona debut
WEC
WEC WEC
Barcelona
1 h
Into the unknown: What to expect from WEC's Barcelona debut
Josh Pierson earns IndyCar license approval following IMS road course evaluation test
IndyCar
Indy IndyCar 1 h
Josh Pierson earns IndyCar license approval following IMS road course evaluation test
Christian Horner opens up on Red Bull F1 exit: “Perhaps it was perceived I had too much influence over the team”
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1 1 h
Christian Horner opens up on Red Bull F1 exit: “Perhaps it was perceived I had too much influence over the team”
Jorge Martin: “I don’t feel I will struggle anymore” in MotoGP title run-in
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Indonesian GP
3 h
Jorge Martin: “I don’t feel I will struggle anymore” in MotoGP title run-in
Feature
Discover prime content
Christian Horner's inside story of how Red Bull built its own F1 engine
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Christian Horner's inside story of how Red Bull built its own F1 engine
Exclusive video: Christian Horner interview on his Red Bull exit, Mercedes rivalry and more
Formula 1
By Autosport
Exclusive video: Christian Horner interview on his Red Bull exit, Mercedes rivalry and more
Why Mercedes' latest 2026 F1 update is no downgrade
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Mercedes' latest 2026 F1 update is no downgrade
'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Stuart Codling
'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe