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Christian Horner's nine-figure Red Bull exit payout revealed in financial filings

Former Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner received £100.482million in compensation following his 2025 departure

Lydia Mee
Published:
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Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Motorsport Bulls Watch

For Red Bull fans. Keeping watch on Red Bull Racing, with F1 news, driver updates, technical insight and race analysis from Milton Keynes.

Former Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal Christian Horner received a combined £100.482million in compensation for loss of office following his departure from the Milton Keynes outfit in July 2025, according to newly published UK Companies House documents.

The Briton was replaced in the role on 9 July 2025 by former Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies, before officially leaving the wider Red Bull Group on 13 August 2025. 

Annual financial filings for Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Technologies, where Horner served as a director, detail the breakdown of his settlement payments.

Horner received £33.494million from Red Bull Racing and £66.988million from Red Bull Technologies for loss of office, bringing the combined total to £100.482million.

Since his exit from the Formula 1 paddock, Horner has been at the centre of multiple rumours linking him to various teams, including Alpine and Ferrari.

After taking a step back, he made his first appearance in the paddock since his abrupt departure at the 2026 British Grand Prix, where he opened up about his future.

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

"First time I've come back, so it's great to be back here at Silverstone," Horner told Sky Sports F1 ahead of the race weekend. "Ultimately, I'm a fan. I've not missed one since '93, so it's good to be here."

When pressed on whether F1 fans might see him return as a competitor, Horner added: "Look, I've enjoyed my time out. I did 20 years straight with the Red Bull guys. I was obviously doing other stuff before that, so it's the first time I've ever had a bit of time to get off the hamster wheel.

"But for me, I'd only look at doing the right thing, something that really had an opportunity to win at the end of the day."

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