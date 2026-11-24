Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
F1 pundit calls for real consequences at Ferrari: "I'd chuck Ollie Bearman in for a race"
James Hinchcliffe suggests Ferrari should bench a driver for Oliver Bearman for a race after their Las Vegas GP clash
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Nov 24, 2026, 1:00 PM
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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
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After Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton collided for the second time in three races during the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, the paddock debate quickly moved past who misjudged Turn 7 and onto a harder question: how can Ferrari actually stop it from happening again?
Speaking on F1 TV’s post-race show, former IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe suggested team principal Fred Vasseur may need to reach for the ultimate deterrent - handing a race seat to Ferrari protege Oliver Bearman.
"Where do you go from here? I mean, you can't bench one of them - that's what you'd want to do," Hinchcliffe started, prompting co-analyst Jolyon Palmer to interject, "Maybe you can."
Hinchcliffe immediately ran with the idea. "I mean, I'd chuck Bearman in for a race and sit one of them out and say, 'Let's teach you guys a lesson,' like, there's some serious consequences here," he said. "But I don't know what else Fred can do, so I'm with you; I feel really bad for him."
To Hinchcliffe, what made the Lap 38 tangle so baffling was the context of a record-shattering 352-overtake contest. "This isn't Monaco. That wasn't your one shot to get by, so don't take an unnecessary risk," he noted.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Manuel Eletto
Even so, Hinchcliffe offered a more balanced view of the stewards' ruling than some critics. "I do think that Lewis crowded him a little bit... he had room on his right, he could have given him a bit more room and potentially avoided the contact," Hinchcliffe said. "Did Charles have to throw it up the inside? No, he didn't. So they're both to blame. I thought the penalty was harsh, 'cause it's more of a racing incident than that."
Where sympathy faded, however, was inside the garage. "The internal battle and where the blame lies within the team, it certainly shifts a little bit when you hear that five corners before [Leclerc] had just been told to take it easy, and then that happens," Hinchcliffe added. "I can't imagine the frustration."
Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya, who joined Palmer and Hinchcliffe on the broadcast, backed the push for tougher discipline, insisting "there's got to be stronger consequences within Ferrari for those things". Speaking to F1 TV shortly afterwards, Leclerc did not contest his 10-second penalty, admitting, "It's still not acceptable to have a clash between cars, and again, I'll accept the blame for whatever comes with this incident."
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