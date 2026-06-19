Claire Williams: George Russell deserves F1 title but bad luck may stick
Claire Williams fears George Russell’s run of bad luck at Mercedes could prevent him from securing the Formula 1 title
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images
Former Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams has shared concerns that George Russell could fall victim to a persistent streak of "bad luck" in Formula 1, potentially jeopardising his chances of ever securing a championship title.
Speaking on the High Performance Racing podcast alongside broadcaster Jake Humphrey, former F1 engineer Rob Smedley and former Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer, Williams reflected on the Mercedes driver's current predicament.
Having championed Russell as a firm pre-season title favourite, she admitted to feeling "really sad" about his recent struggles, particularly as he battles against his team-mate and championship leader Kimi Antonelli.
Russell, who made his debut with Williams in 2019, faced car issues during qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix, had his strategy hampered by an untimely safety car in Japan, and retired from the lead in Canada due to further issues with his Mercedes machinery. Meanwhile, Antonelli has won five out of the first seven grands prix in 2026.
"I came out all guns blazing at the start of this year, saying that it was going to be George's year. I think I underestimated Kimi, but I think quite a few people underestimated Kimi at the start of the year," Williams explained.
George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
"I genuinely thought it was going to be George's year. We talked about this earlier, about luck. And I do genuinely believe that some people have better luck than others in Formula 1.
"I've seen it with Williams over the years. The times when there was a lottery, a result because there was rain or a safety car. Williams invariably never benefited from those lucky moments in the sport. Some other teams did.
"And that wasn't because we got the strategy wrong or we made a mistake. It just didn't happen for us. Never did. And I worry that George... I don't think it's from lack of talent. I think he's just had a bit of bad luck. And I worry that sometimes bad luck sticks to people.
"I really don't want it to stick on George because he deserves a title. I think he deserves it. He's earned one."
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