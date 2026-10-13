Formula 1 Singapore GP
Classic F1 turns Port of Nice into street circuit for Bradley Cooper's "Ocean's" Prequel
Footage shows vintage racers tackling a hay bale-lined track beside the water
Alex Harrington
Edited: Oct 13, 2026, 11:33 AM
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Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
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Classic Formula 1 cars are racing around the Port of Nice, and the footage doing the rounds on Instagram is the clearest look yet at how Bradley Cooper's Ocean's prequel plans to put motorsport on screen once again. As you can see, the working harbour has been transformed into an early-1960s European road course. If you wanted proof that this film is treating its racing seriously, this is it.
What the cameras caught along the quay
The footage begins with a Nissan GT-R camera vehicle fitted with a crane, positioned ahead of several vintage open-wheel racers driving parallel to the water. Temporary structures for production and protective barriers are positioned along both sides of the track. The lead car is dark red with a white stripe, with something like a Brabham F1 car glued to its tail with a number of others following.
As the pack moves on, the camera pans right across the harbour furniture. The port authority building, with its "Service Plaisance Yachting" signage, sits alongside film trailers and crew staging areas. The barriers steering the cars around the area and the cars wear retro branding from the likes of Martini, BP and Shell.
The best moment is the hairpin. The cars squeeze through a tight corner lined with hay bales right at the water's edge, and the red car gets overtaken after the blue car crowds its gearbox.
The Ocean's prequel
The project, an untitled prequel to, follows the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix and depicts Danny Ocean's parents taking part in a heist over the race weekend. Bradley Cooper has assumed writing, directing, and acting duties following Lee Isaac Chung's departure in March 2026 due to disagreements over the film's direction. The production includes Paris, Monaco and Nice as locations.
The release date is 25 June, 2027.
Margot Robbie, who stars and produces, said: "Before Danny Ocean ever stepped foot in Vegas, two masterminds taught him everything he knows: his parents."
The cast roster is understood to feature Wagner Moura, Monica Barbaro, Vicky Krieps, George MacKay, and Omar Sy.
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