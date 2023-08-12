Climate change impact has hurt F1’s image in Germany, says Hulkenberg
Nico Hulkenberg thinks negativity surrounding the road car industry’s contribution to climate change is a factor in Germany’s decline in interest in Formula 1.
Despite F1 enjoying a rise in popularity around the world, triggered by its expansion on social media and the Netflix: Drive to Survive series, not all countries have gone through the same thing.
One place where F1’s popularity has stalled is Germany. The nation has not hosted an F1 race since the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring in 2020, and its most iconic world champion racers – Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Nico Rosberg – no longer compete.
Matters have also not been helped by the transition away from free-to-air television and to Pay TV, which has put a further cap on potential viewership.
Haas driver Hulkenberg, who is Germany’s only F1 driver after Vettel retired at the end of last year, thinks there are a host of factors behind why grand prix racing is struggling in Germany to maintain audiences – which include environmental concerns.
“Germany was always spoiled in racing with Michael, then with Sebastian and Rosberg," said Hulkenberg. "Plus, with Mercedes, we've always had a very strong presence in F1 for at least the last 30 years or so.
“I think also sometimes the sport is more popular and has higher demand, and then naturally, probably, it tails off sometimes.
“But then also, I think, in Germany, the perception of in general the car automotive industry is it's like responsible for climate change and is not sustainable. And I think that rubs off onto motorsport.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
“That's why I think the perception and what politicians tell the people is that this is bad, and somehow that has a negative impact on racing in F1 too.”
Despite German interest not being super high right now, the imminent arrival of Audi’s works team in 2026 could serve to stir up excitement.
Furthermore, F1 owners Liberty Media have also been considering plans to get the German GP back on the calendar – perhaps with the event being one of those that rotates with other venues.
Speaking in 2022 about the potential for a German GP return, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “We really hope that Germany can be back around the table.
“But one thing is to say is we'd like to have the [German] Grand Prix. The other thing is to put on the table the things that are needed to discuss about the Grand Prix.
“So hopefully soon – with something that could happen soon – they will have a different situation to discuss with us.”
Hulkenberg said that the presence of a German GP would have little impact on his career, and is not anticipating it happening any time soon.
“I wouldn't be against it, of course, but it wouldn't make a difference for me,” he said. “I don't expect it to happen. But I'm not behind the scenes there and I don't know, maybe some people are trying to pull some strings.”
Additional reporting by Filip Cleeren
The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’
Bottas: Sticking around for Audi F1 era making more sense
Hulkenberg: Haas F1 car fix is complex and "doesn't lay on the street"
Hulkenberg: Haas F1 car fix is complex and "doesn't lay on the street" Hulkenberg: Haas F1 car fix is complex and "doesn't lay on the street"
Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race
Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team
How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team
Magnussen gets Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc
Magnussen gets Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc Magnussen gets Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc
How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas
How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas
Latest news
Oliveira: Aprilia “do the best omelettes with fewer eggs” than rival MotoGP marques
Oliveira: Aprilia “do the best omelettes with fewer eggs” than rival MotoGP marques Oliveira: Aprilia “do the best omelettes with fewer eggs” than rival MotoGP marques
How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
Queensland TCR: Brown storms to round win
Queensland TCR: Brown storms to round win Queensland TCR: Brown storms to round win
Bottas: Sticking around for Audi F1 era making more sense
Bottas: Sticking around for Audi F1 era making more sense Bottas: Sticking around for Audi F1 era making more sense
How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’
The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’ The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’
The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades
The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades
The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars
The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars
The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season
The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance? Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis
Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis
The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future
The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.