Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
1 day
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
8 days
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
15 days
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
29 days
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
36 days
Spanish GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
43 days
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
57 days
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
64 days
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
85 days
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
114 days
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
121 days
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
135 days
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
148 days
Formula 1 / Breaking news

First look inside the closed-door Austrian GP paddock

First look inside the closed-door Austrian GP paddock
By:
Jul 1, 2020, 1:12 PM

A first glimpse of the new Formula 1 emerged on Wednesday as teams began work at the Red Bull Ring ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Following a 110-day gap since the F1 season was shut down on the Friday of the Australian GP, teams are now back at work in the paddock getting prepared for the season opener.

New protocols have been put in place for the closed door events that will mark the start of the campaign, and the paddock had a different look to it.

As these exclusive photographs from Motorsport Images show, there are no motorhomes present, and instead teams are using bespoke facilities that have been put in place by race organisers.

Furthermore, the team’s trucks have been moved further away from the garages than they would previously have been, in a bid to give teams more space to work.

Read Also:

For a look at how the new normal for F1 is, have a look at the below gallery.

Slider
List

Racing Point transporters in the paddock

Racing Point transporters in the paddock
1/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

A member of the Ferrari team in the paddock

A member of the Ferrari team in the paddock
2/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Racing Point transporters in the garage

Racing Point transporters in the garage
3/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

McLaren team members arrive in the paddock

McLaren team members arrive in the paddock
4/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

A member of the Mercedes team with their Pirelli tyres

A member of the Mercedes team with their Pirelli tyres
5/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Members of the Racing Point team in the garage

Members of the Racing Point team in the garage
6/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo Racing hospitality

Alfa Romeo Racing hospitality
7/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Racing Point entrance to the garage

Racing Point entrance to the garage
8/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

A member of the Racing Point team during setup

A member of the Racing Point team during setup
9/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

We race as one logo

We race as one logo
10/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Mclaren Hospitality

Mclaren Hospitality
11/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Racing Point transporters

Racing Point transporters
12/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

A member of the Racing Point team during setup

A member of the Racing Point team during setup
13/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Paddock preparations

Paddock preparations
14/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Alphatauri hospitality

Alphatauri hospitality
15/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri hospitality

AlphaTauri hospitality
16/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri team setup

AlphaTauri team setup
17/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Racing Point transporters in the garage

Racing Point transporters in the garage
18/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

A member of the Racing Point team during setup

A member of the Racing Point team during setup
19/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

A member of the Racing Point team during setup

A member of the Racing Point team during setup
20/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

