Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

"Colapinto never hit the apex" – Audi's take on contentious Nico Hulkenberg penalty in Brazilian GP

Hulkenberg was hit with a 10-second penalty at Interlagos for leaving the track and gaining an advantage while trying to pass Franco Colapinto

Stuart Codling Isa Fernandes

Published: Nov 11, 2026, 10:13 AM

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Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

Audi's eighth place in the constructors' championship doesn't quite tally with the competitiveness of its car, but circumstances have contrived to keep the team falling short of the points in 2026. Between them, Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto have notched up ten 11th-place finishes.

Often the issue has been poor starting performance which costs the drivers track position away from the grid. But the mixed conditions at Interlagos enabled Hulkenberg to shine, despite a 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage at Turn 1 while battling Alpine's Franco Colapinto for the final points-paying spot on lap 48.

Hulkenberg had made it through to the top-10 shootout in the rain-affected qualifying session on Saturday, and set the sixth-fastest time – which became fourth on the grid thanks to penalties for George Russell and Charles Leclerc. He dropped back to sixth on the opening lap but then held on until Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri demoted him as the track began to dry out.

On the slick tyres Hulkenberg also fell behind the Ferraris of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc but he was still on course for points until his second pitstop on lap 44 dropped him behind Colapinto, who hadn't stopped since the end of lap 17. Despite his ageing tyres, the Alpine driver put up a stubborn defence and it took Hulkenberg four laps to make a pass stick at Turn 1 – but in going around the outside he strayed through the asphalt run-off.

Hulkenberg was subsequently hit with a 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. Audi's racing director Allan McNish explained why the team didn't instruct Hulkenberg to give the position back.

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

"I was quite positively surprised how competitive we were relative to the Ferraris," said McNish.

"We looked pretty good in the wet conditions in comparison to them. And Nico was able to hold on and keep his position. In the dry, when we switched to the slicks, we didn't quite have the same performance as what we had hoped. We struggled a little bit there.

"Maybe the conditions, I'm not sure. But we didn't quite have that same level of speed relative to the competition. But still in the top 10.

"When we did the pitstop, he [Hulkenberg] was coming out with Colapinto. And Colapinto was at the end of his stint on old tyres, hanging on and running wide into Turn 1. He did it again because Nico was on the outside – just pushed him wide, missed the apex. But because Nico went off and then was deemed to have gained the long and lasting advantage, then we had a 10-second penalty.

"For us it wasn't clear. Normally if you're ahead at the apex, then you have the right to be given position. Because of how it [Turn 1] drops down into the ‘S', then it's very subjective where the apex is. Now Colapinto never hit the apex. He was nowhere near the apex. He was a long way from the apex.

"But the FIA defined where the apex line was. And at that point Colapinto had ran wide. So, for us, it was a very debatable situation. And we honestly didn't know which way to go with it. If we had given it back, then we were stuck in the same position.

"And the other factor was that by the time we had been able to review, Nico had gone so far ahead. He pulled two seconds on the lap.

"You have to follow the FIA ruling. There's no question. But it wasn't clear for us that it wasn't Nico's corner – that's the best way to put it."

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

The FIA's driving guidelines state that a driver trying to pass around the outside of a corner is entitled to ‘racing room' only if their front axle is ahead of the other car's front axle at the apex. While the topography of Turn 1 makes identifying precisely where the apex is difficult, the stewards literally have to draw the line somewhere, and Hulkenberg was adjudged not to have met the threshold by that point.

Additionally, the driving guidelines state that the car attempting the overtake must "be driven in a controlled manner from entry, to apex, and to exit" and "be able to make the corner within track limits".

These latter clauses have been finessed in recent years because some drivers were deemed to have exploited less prescriptive earlier versions of the guidelines. But there are still often debates about whether an attacking driver has launched a kamikaze-style assault, or whether the defender has also taken liberties by ‘accidentally' running wide.

Serving the 10-second penalty at his final pitstop, during a phase of the race in which the entire field switched back to intermediate tyres as a band of rain swept across the circuit, dropped Hulkenberg out of the top 10 again. But he relieved Arvid Lindblad of 10th place at the start of lap 65.

"The overtake [on Lindblad] was one that definitely I think was good and aggressive," said McNish. "And it was also a delivery of a statement: give us a penalty, but we can still get it back."

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