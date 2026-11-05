IndyCar
Colton Herta backs Mexico IndyCar race following Pato O’Ward promoter callout
Echoing O'Ward's call for passionate stakeholder commitment, Cadillac F1’s test driver voices strong support for taking the American open-wheel championship further south
Joey Barnes Luis Ramírez
Published: Nov 5, 2026, 6:44 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Colton Herta, with Cadillac Racing during FP1 of the Mexico Grand Prix.
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
As the IndyCar Series prepares to head overseas for its newly announced international showcase in Barcelona, enthusiasm for taking the American open-wheel championship even further abroad is gathering momentum - especially among the drivers themselves.
The prospect of a future IndyCar round in Mexico has long been a hot topic in the paddock, with Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, a native of Monterrey, front and center as the sport’s most popular driver. Speaking after the Barcelona race confirmation during the F1 round in Mexico, O'Ward renewed his ongoing frustrations with local stakeholders, noting the promotional roadblocks that have stalled a race in his home country. Having previously flagged a lack of genuine hunger and commitment among regional organizers, O'Ward warned that any prospective event in Mexico would require stakeholders who are genuinely passionate about building the sport rather than simply looking for a quick payday.
When asked whether IndyCar could succeed in Mexico despite those promotional hurdles, nine-time IndyCar race winner and current Cadillac F1 test driver Colton Herta voiced resounding support for the idea, highlighting O'Ward's star power and the unique technical demands of the track.
“A thousand percent.” Herta said. “I think it could be just as popular. A big reason for that is Pato and his popularity here. I think the racing would be incredible here. I think it would be very interesting to see what an IndyCar could do around this track. Especially with the curbing and the curb profiles. With the IndyCar you can typically be a lot more aggressive with the curbs than in the Formula 1.”
Herta, 26, speaks from a unique vantage point. Though deeply tied to the American open-wheel scene with seven full-time seasons in IndyCar, the California native has spent the season bridging the gap to Europe – competing in Formula 2 with Hitech alongside his role with Cadillac’s F1 program. Fresh off his fifth FP1 appearance in Mexico City, Herta is slated for his sixth Friday practice outing of the year at Interlagos this weekend to attain the final point necessary for his long-pursued FIA Superlicense to race in F1.
Reflecting further on the broader international trajectory of open-wheel racing and the newly minted Barcelona date, Herta concluded:
“I think it would put on a great show. I think Barcelona is a really cool thing. I think it would be cool if they could follow it up with the race here.”
Read Also:
IndyCarECR prepares for IR-28 transition with in-house Dynisma DMG-1 simulator
IndyCarHow Spanish engineering and Alex Palou brought IndyCar to Barcelona
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article ECR prepares for IR-28 transition with in-house Dynisma DMG-1 simulator
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Joey Barnes
Inside the strategy driving Hanley Motorsports’ multi-class IMSA arrival
Feature
IMSA
Feature
IMSA 2 h
Inside the strategy driving Hanley Motorsports’ multi-class IMSA arrival
Hanley Motorsports announces multi-class IMSA arrival with BMW support and DXDT deal
IMSA
IMSA
Hanley Motorsports announces multi-class IMSA arrival with BMW support and DXDT deal
Lin Hodenius, James Roe partner for Lone Star Racing’s full-time IMSA GTD campaign for 2027
IMSA
IMSA
Lin Hodenius, James Roe partner for Lone Star Racing’s full-time IMSA GTD campaign for 2027
More from
Colton Herta
Colton Herta's F1 superlicence confusion explained: why he's still one point short
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Colton Herta's F1 superlicence confusion explained: why he's still one point short
Herta endorses IndyCar’s international return with Barcelona while marveling at Palou’s dominance
IndyCar
IndyCar
Herta endorses IndyCar’s international return with Barcelona while marveling at Palou’s dominance
Colton Herta savours "super special" Austin homecoming as 2027 uncertainty remains
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
Colton Herta savours "super special" Austin homecoming as 2027 uncertainty remains
More from
Arrow McLaren
Free agent Nolan Siegel ‘not done with IndyCar dream yet’ as he targets 2027 seat
IndyCar
IndyCar
Free agent Nolan Siegel ‘not done with IndyCar dream yet’ as he targets 2027 seat
Arrow McLaren signs multi-year engine extension with Chevrolet
IndyCar
IndyCar
Arrow McLaren signs multi-year engine extension with Chevrolet
IndyCar retains Independent Officiating Board leadership and managing director Scot Elkins for 2027
IndyCar
IndyCar
IndyCar retains Independent Officiating Board leadership and managing director Scot Elkins for 2027
Latest news
Max Verstappen jokes about rain threat in Brazil: "I've installed antivirus now!"
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
26 min
Max Verstappen jokes about rain threat in Brazil: "I've installed antivirus now!"
Lewis Hamilton backs claims Charles Leclerc races him harder than F1 rivals
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
36 min
Lewis Hamilton backs claims Charles Leclerc races him harder than F1 rivals
Colton Herta backs Mexico IndyCar race following Pato O’Ward promoter callout
IndyCar
Indy IndyCar 45 min
Colton Herta backs Mexico IndyCar race following Pato O’Ward promoter callout
How Kyle Larson can lose the NASCAR Cup championship at Homestead
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
1 h
How Kyle Larson can lose the NASCAR Cup championship at Homestead
Feature
Discover prime content
How Spanish engineering and Alex Palou brought IndyCar to Barcelona
Feature
IndyCar
Feature
IndyCar
By Joey Barnes
How Spanish engineering and Alex Palou brought IndyCar to Barcelona
Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game
Feature
IndyCar
Feature
IndyCar
By Joey Barnes
Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game
You Ask The Questions: David Malukas
IndyCar
By Joey Barnes
You Ask The Questions: David Malukas
Top 10 Ganassi IndyCar drivers of all time
IndyCar
By John Oreovicz
Top 10 Ganassi IndyCar drivers of all time
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe