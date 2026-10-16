FIA F2
Colton Herta eyes potential Indy 500 return and IMSA enduros as 2027 plans remain in flux
Super License pursuits take priority, but the California native makes clear he won't turn down an Indy 500 seat or IMSA endurance drives if calendar space opens up
Joey Barnes
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 2:56 PM
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Colton Herta, Hitech GP
Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images
Colton Herta’s 2027 racing plans remain undecided, but the Cadillac Formula 1 test driver is eager to return to both the Indianapolis 500 and IMSA endurance races if his schedule allows. The 26-year-old California native, currently completing his debut campaign in the FIA Formula 2 Championship with Hitech, has yet to finalize his program for next year.
With his career path focused on securing the FIA Super License required for Formula 1, Herta's upcoming commitment will dictate whether he can rejoin the grid for America's major motorsports events, including the '500' and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship endurance rounds.
Herta, who amassed nine wins in his IndyCar Series career and finished as championship runner-up in 2024, made seven consecutive starts in the Indianapolis 500 from 2019 through 2025, He was slated to pilot a fourth entry for Andretti Global this past May, but a late calendar upheaval – prompted by the FIA adding a Formula 2 round in Montreal alongside the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix to replace canceled events in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia – forced a heartbreaking conflict.
Reflecting on the missed opportunity and his appetite for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” Herta left no ambiguity about his intentions if his calendar permits in 2027.
“Yeah, I’ll never turn down the Indy 500,” Herta told Motorsport.com. “I always want to do the Indy 500. It was a shame this year that I couldn't do it. You know, it was all set up.”
Asked about the disruptive late schedule change that derailed his May plans, he added: “Yes, and that threw everything out. But it was going to happen and unfortunately it didn’t. I don’t know what next year looks like for me. But if I get the chance, 100 percent, I would love to do the Indy 500.”
#40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz, Colton Herta
Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images
Balancing F1 Ambitions and Sports Cars
Herta currently sits 19th in the F2 standings, with a season-best finish of fifth in the Barcelona Sprint Race alongside four additional top-eight results. The current F2 calendar concludes with back-to-back rounds in Qatar (November 28–29) and Abu Dhabi (December 5–6), though those events have faced months of uncertainty amid regional conflicts in the Middle East that began in February.
Beyond single-seaters, Herta has embedded himself in sports car racing this season as part of Wayne Taylor Racing’s endurance lineup in the #40 Cadillac, and is fresh off a podium result at Petit Le Mans. Whether he can continue balancing sports car appearances alongside his primary development duties next year remains undecided.
“If it was up to me, I would try to do as much as possible… as much as possible doing the three endurance races (Rolex 24 At Daytona, Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, and Petit Le Mans),” Herta said regarding his sports car prospects.
“I really enjoy that... I watch all the races, so I don't miss a race from these guys. It's a lot of fun to be a part of it, but if it's up to me, 100 percent I will try to be back in doing races. But, you know, I think it all depends on what next year looks like, which I just, I don't know yet.”
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