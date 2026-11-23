FIA F2 Lusail

Colton Herta replaced at Hitech to end poor F2 season early

Herta will not contest the final two rounds of the 2026 Formula 2 campaign

Ed Hardy

Published: Nov 23, 2026, 9:38 AM

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Colton Herta, Hitech

Photo by: Getty Images

Colton Herta will end his torrid time in Formula 2 early by not returning for the final two rounds of the 2026 season following a “mutual agreement” with Hitech.

The nine-time IndyCar race winner made the transition to European single-seaters this year as part of his bid to gain an FIA Superlicence that is required to compare in Formula 1.

But F2 has not gone as planned for Herta, who is 19th in the standings with only 26 points from 12 rounds, achieving a best result of fifth at Barcelona from third on a reversed grid.

The 26-year-old American is not returning for the final race weekends in Qatar and Abu Dhabi and will be replaced by Roman Bilinski - who was already set to take Herta’s seat in 2027.

Jan Sumann, Hitech's F2 head of race engineering said: “We're delighted to welcome Roman to Hitech for the final two rounds of the season.

“These two weekends will give us an opportunity to start building important relationships before the winter.

“I would also like to thank Colton for his commitment and determination throughout his time with Hitech, despite a challenging season. We wish him the very best for the future.”

Roman Bilinski, Monza in F3 2025

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Herta was not quoted in the team statement and it is not yet known what his plans for next year are because, despite a poor season, he was still in the frame for an F1 promotion.

That was via his role as Cadillac’s reserve driver and thanks to six FP1 appearances in 2026, he has now obtained a superlicence but days after doing so, Valtteri Bottas was confirmed for next year alongside Sergio Perez.

As for his replacement at Hitech, Bilinski also contested his rookie F2 campaign this year but didn’t fare much better, sitting 16th in the standings with 36 points for DAMS.

“I'm really excited to be joining Hitech for the final two rounds of the season. Having the opportunity to work with the team ahead of 2027 is a real bonus,” said the 22-year-old Polish-Briton, who finished 11th in F3 in 2025.

“It means we can start working together straight away, get to know each other and build a strong foundation ahead of next year. Of course, I’ll be hoping for some strong results to close out the current season.”

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